Athletic Club at The Westin hosting Rally for Life fundraiser on April 9

All proceeds from The Westin’s Rally for Life fundraiser will go directly to Rife Hilgartner to help with his medical expenses.

Special to the Daily

The Athletic Club at The Westin is hosting a Rally for Life fundraiser on Friday, April 9, with four group exercise classes to help raise funds for Vail Valley local and former Athletic Club Pilates instructor Rife Hilgartner.

The Athletic Club will be offering four fundraising group exercise classes on Friday:

7 a.m. – HIIT

7:30 a.m. – Strength & Conditioning

8 a.m. – Sculpt

8:30 a.m. – Pilates Mat

There is a minimum contribution of $20 per class. All proceeds will go directly to Hilgartner to help with his medical expenses. Advanced registration is required, call 970-790-2051 to sign up. If you are unable to join but would still like to make a donation, visit http://www.gofundme.com/f/an-unexpected-hurdle-for-rife .

A former Pilates instructor at the Athletic Club at The Westin and XTERRA off-road triathlete, Hilgartner has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer that has metastasized to his liver and lung. Hilgartner is now working with The Cancer Training Exercise Institute, where he serves as a cancer exercise specialist and spokesperson for the benefits of exercise during cancer treatment, into recovery and long-term survivorship.

Coffee and a continental breakfast for all participants will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The Athletic Club at The Westin offers more than 45 group exercise classes weekly. For more information, visit http://www.athleticclubwestin.com .