Attention, yogis: go all-in this October with the Westin’s 9th annual Fall Daily Yoga Challenge

In the 9th annual Fall Daily Yoga Challenge, yogis will be entered to win prizes including gift certificates to Spa Anjali and Maya.

Toni Axelrod | Special to the Daily

Studio Anjali at The Westin Riverfront is encouraging Vail Valley yogis to commit to 31 days of practice with the 9th annual Fall Daily Yoga Challenge this October.

The Fall Daily Yoga Challenge is a month-long commitment designed to bring more energy, well-being & tranquility into your life and to refine, expand & strengthen your physical and mental body.

Studio Anjali at The Westin Riverfront offers an extensive daily schedule of yoga class times and styles, including Vinyasa, Flow, Flow & Restore, Hatha, Aerial and Yoga for Stiff People.

Fall Daily Yoga Challenge participants will be registered to win prizes for completing the most classes, including gift certificates to Spa Anjali at The Westin, Spa Anjali Beaver Creek and Maya.

The Fall Daily Yoga Challenge is free for Athletic Club at The Westin members. Non-members can drop-in for $20 per yoga class or purchase an unlimited October yoga pass for $125.

For more information or to register, please visit http://www.spaanjali.com or call 970-790-2051.