Author Rachel Weaver’s time in Alaska inspires novel; she’ll be in Edwards July 26

Set in the harsh environment of Alaska comes "Point of Direction," a novel interwoven with compelling characters and thrilling landscapes. On Thursday, July 26, author Rachel Weaver will be at The Bookworm of Edwards to discuss her novel.

Weaver's debut has been a favorite of book clubs in the area due to the wilderness and the complex relationship formed around the restoration of a lighthouse. "Point of Direction" was inspired by Weaver's own time in Alaska, allowing vivid landscape to translate to page.

"I was so entranced by the landscape from the moment I arrived in Alaska, it was fun to recreate it in the book. I wanted to make the landscape of Southeast Alaska accessible to folks who haven't been there and may never go," Weaver said. "I wanted the reader to feel the cold, wind, isolation and beauty."

The town where Weaver lived housed 1,000 people during the winter. Shorter days led her indoors around two or three in the afternoon.

"I lived in a small town that was only accessible by boat or air. The three restaurants in town closed, along with most everything else for the winter," she said. "The only places that were open were the bar and the library, so naturally I spent the first winter at the bar. By the second winter, I decided I needed a hobby. I'd been a huge reader all my life, and so I thought, well, I'll write a novel, it can't be that hard."

Inspired by a lighthouse

Recommended Stories For You

For Weaver's first attempt at writing, it was addicting. She wrote every day; starting in the morning at her A-Frame cabin without electricity then migrated to the library to plug in her computer.

After finishing the book and editing it as a reader, Weaver decided to start fresh on a new novel.

"We were coming back on the ferry, it was mid September by then, which is basically winter in the Southeast, and the channel was socked in and it was raining sideways, and I could barely make out the lighthouse as we passed by and I thought, oh, that would be a really bad idea to live out there," Weaver said. "But that winter, I couldn't get it out of my head. Who would make that choice? What would drive someone out there to live? So, I started 'Point of Direction.'"

Today, Weaver is working on her next novel. Instead of writing in solitude of Alaska, she is working around preschoolers' schedules.

"My book is coming along," she said. "Turns out it's much harder to write a book when you have preschoolers. It's taken me a long time to get very far on this next book. It's about a single mom who commercially fishes for salmon in Alaska."