Avalanche dogs, Halloween costume contests, restaurant deals, live music and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/16/20

Live Music

The fall colors are still holding on and so are the nice temperatures. That weather will bode well for the live music offerings this weekend, many of which are outdoors.

Rewind Halloween Costume Party – Edwards – Saturday

Get your 80s costumes ready for an early Halloween show with 80s retro rockers Rewind, a cover band from Eagle County. Rewind will take the stage under the marquee at the Riverwalk Theater on Saturday night from 5 to 8 p.m. Check Rewind’s Facebook page for more details.

Pop-Up Street Music – Vail Village – Saturday

Shakedown Presents has more live music coming your way. This Saturday the stage will be in the Solaris Plaza. Scott Rednor, owner and musician at Shakedown Bar, has been hosting a series of outdoor concerts due to COVID-19 regulations that have kept his bar closed. Rednor has been working with the town of Vail to provide live music for free on the streets of Vail from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, visit shakedownbarvail.com.

Live music at Bonfire Brewing – Eagle – Friday and Saturday

Listen to the sounds of Motown, rock and folk music by Jen Mack, a long-time local who will play acoustic sets at Bonfire Brewing in Eagle on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, Brian Chinn takes the stage from 6 to 9 p.m. Ax Throwing is back with Wood & Steel Axe Company who will be hosting events every weekend in October. Don’t forget, Bonfire’s patio is heated. For more info, check out bonfirebrewing.com.

Kevin Danzig – Vail – Saturday

Join Kevin Danzig for his eclectic mix of sounds and songs at the King’s Club Lounge at the Sonnenalp Vail. Enjoy the lounge atmosphere of the Bavarian-style hotel while listening to a variety of musical genres from folk to rock and some of Danzig’s originals from 7 to 10 p.m.

Meet Avalanche Dogs at Colorado Snowsports Museum

Dog lovers, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to meet Vail’s Avalanche Dogs and get some insights into photographer Scott Brockmeier’s latest book, “Skiers’ Best Friends.”

The Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail will host Brockmeier and have a book signing from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday. Brockmeier traveled throughout the state of Colorado and got to observe these working dogs in action in his new book. The book will be available for purchase and so will the 2021 Avalanche Rescue Dog calendars.

A portion of the proceeds from the book and calendar sales will be made to the Avalanche Rescue Dog teams. Beer, wine and 10th Mountain Whiskey will be available for purchase during the book signing.

Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. For more information, call the museum at 970-476-1876.

“Purple Mountains” movie at Riverwalk Theater

Professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones has been enjoying the steepest slopes and deepest snow all around the globe for decades. Now, he’s taking his experience and observations to the slopes and streets to meet the people to discuss climate change. “Purple Mountains” is an hour-long documentary that hopes to build dialogue to help people understand what can be done climate-wise in order to keep enjoying the great outdoors.

The Riverwalk Theater is hosting this documentary on Friday night at 7 p.m. Tickets are free thanks to the help of a former employee of the Riverwalk Theater and some businesses that stepped up to sponsor this event.

“A former employee of mine (who wanted to remain anonymous) reached out to me and wanted to bring this movie to the theater as a way to support our business and bring this specific message to our community given its subject matter,” said Grant Smith, owner of the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards.

The former employee enlisted the help of Jeremy Lepore of Edward Jones, Alpine Quest Sports store in Edwards, Mid Valley Paint and Hemp Works Colorado, a sustainable wood material made from hemp stalks.

“It means a lot as a business to have groups like this stepping up to show the Riverwalk Theater support and especially for a movie like this that is meant to bring people together. This is 100% in tune with what we are trying to do at the Riverwalk Theater,” said Smith, whose mission is to have the Riverwalk Theater be a place where people can connect with friends and family.

Once again, tickets are free, but reserve yours now by contacting the Riverwalk Theater or by stopping by to reserve tickets. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the maximum capacity is 50 people. Come early and enjoy live music from 6 to 7 p.m. and happy hour specials including $10 chopped brisket sandwiches and $5 Vail Brewing Company Octoberfest lagers.

Back to the movie, expect to see scenic vistas you’d expect from any Jeremy Jones film, but also witness conversations with people on all sides of the issue. To learn more about “Purple Mountains”, view the website and trailer at http://www.purplemountainsfilm.com. To learn more about the Riverwalk Theater, go to riverwalktheater.com.

Gypsum Fun Fest

Get into the Halloween spirit at the Gypsum Fun Fest this Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. Costume contests, live music, food and more will be on hand along with a pumpkin weight-guessing contest.

The Gypsum Chamber is hosting this event with The Andrews Team of All Western Mortgage, which will be celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Stop by its new location and register to win a 58-inch flat-screen television that will be given away at 5 p.m. Neighboring Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Colorado Properties is co-sponsoring the event and many of the activities will occur on its lawn on the corner of Green Way and Highway 6 in Gypsum.

Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes. Awards will be given for the best child and adult costume at 4 p.m. Kids will also receive a Halloween goodie bag. Register to win raffle prizes at the Gypsum Chamber’s registration table at the event. Raffle prizes will be given away at 2 and 5 p.m. Raffle prizes include six complimentary Sunny Pop lift tickets to Sunlight Mountain Resort and gift certificates for local businesses. Guessing the correct weight of the large pumpkin on display can earn you a prize, too.

Grilled hamburgers, hotdogs and other snacks will be provided at this celebration. Listen to live music by Mysterious Forces and enjoy family games on the lawn and the kids can burn off some energy in the Bounce House.

In case of inclement weather, tents and heaters will be in place and Vail Honeywagon has donated mobile hand-washing and sanitation stations for attendees. For more information go to gypsumchamber.org.

Restaurant and shopping deal cards

If you head down valley for the Gypsum Fun Fest, stick around and have a bite to eat at some of the restaurants that are participating in Gypsum Restaurant Daze. Get a Gypsum Restaurant Daze punch card at Gypsum Town Hall or any participating restaurant. During the month of October, stop by all of the 11 restaurants, get your card punched and once you’ve completed the punch card, drop it off at the dropbox outside the main entrance of Gypsum Town Hall by November 1.

Two winners with completed cards will be randomly selected in early November and each winner will get $300 in gift cards to Costco, Ridley’s and Ace Hardware.

Participating restaurants include Creekside Clubhouse & Grill, Turgeon’s, DJ’s + Dahlias, Heidi’s Brooklyn Deli, Trigo Food Co., Subway, Domino’s Pizza, Tu Casa Coffee Shop, Spice of Life and Firebox. For more information to go townofgypsum.org.

Access Unbound is offering a discount card as well. Access Unbound’s mission is to transform and heal the lives of people with disabilities or disabling conditions who qualify for its adaptive programs.

The Access Unbound Access Card will allow you to save 20% at many valley businesses and restaurants from now until Oct. 23. Buy the card online for $55 by going to au-accesscard.org. Check out the long list of businesses that are participating while you’re on the website, too. There are tons of great deals to be had, but hurry, the offer ends on Oct. 23.

Take advantage of the savings while helping Access Unbound reach their goal of providing funds for adaptive equipment, scholarships, instructor incentive programs and more.