Avon Arts Celebration will host over 100 artists at Nottingham Park

An artist interacts with patrons at the inaugural Avon Arts Celebration in 2020

CCM Events

The second annual Avon Arts Celebration is bringing over 100 artists from around the country to show their work at Nottingham Park in Avon this upcoming weekend. The outdoor, juried fine-art show will be presented in tents on the grassy grounds of the park and will include painting, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, metal and woodwork, and much more.

“There has never been a bigger art show in the Vail Valley with more variety of artists and more nationally acclaimed artists in one place,” show director Darren Skanson said. “The facilities that Avon has put in place, and the commitment to the arts that they have demonstrated, is fairly overwhelming.”

CCM Events has been putting on fine art shows across Colorado for nearly two decades, and initiated its first show in Avon last summer during the pandemic. While many festivals called off their events, Skanson felt that it was more important than ever to proceed with the inaugural show.

“I said we must proceed with hope, we must proceed with still disseminating beauty, because it is our job as artists to get that message to people that there is still hope and beauty in the world,” Skanson said. “I was not going to let fear stop me from creating beautiful things.”

An artist paints work live at the festival

The Avon Arts Celebration will feature fine artists from across the country working in a wide variety of mediums, including highlights such as Jess Davila’s stone sculptures, ​​Paul Nzalamba’s colorful African Batiks, Sabrina Frey’s glass bead mosaic paintings and Tina Hoffer’s woodworking, among many more. All artists are required to present their original work in person, so that buyers can directly interact with the creators.

“I want the public, the collectors and the homeowners to meet the very artists that they are going to take a piece home from,” Skanson said. “That experience is tremendously valuable. I am about bringing people together, that’s what I do, and I want to bring artists together with art lovers.”

This year, CCM Events is also going to be broadcasting an HD livestream on the Vail Valley Events Facebook page. The broadcast will run all weekend long, and will feature interviews with the artists and tours of each booth at the festival.

The festival starts on July 23 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit coloradoartshows.com/avon-arts-celebration. To access the livestream, visit http://www.facebook.com/VailValleyEvents .