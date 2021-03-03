Avon invites locals to name town’s snowplows

“Plowy McPlowface” is a totally acceptable suggestion for the Name an Avon Snowplow campaign, but town officials want to keep it local and hope the names will reflect the community's enjoyment and pride in winter (and all the snowy seasons) in its unique mountain town. (Special to the Daily)



The town of Avon recently launched its Name an Avon Snowplow campaign asking locals to enter fun and meaningful names to be officially bestowed on the exterior of three of the town’s snowplows.

According to the project, “Plowy McPlowface” is a totally acceptable suggestion, but special consideration will be given to name suggestions with local flair.

To submit, complete a brief registration for the Engage Avon website and submit your name suggestions by March 19. Participants can submit multiple suggestions and “like” the names submitted by other users.

Suggestions will be reviewed by staff and council, and Mayor Sarah Smith-Hymes will announce a list of the top name suggestions at the Avon Town Council meeting on Tuesday, March 23.

Final voting will take place between March 24-31, and three winning names will be announced on Friday, April 2. Snowplow art will be installed in the fall.

In Avon, snowplows (and drivers) work hard clearing snowy roads to safely allow travel around the mountain community year-round. The Name an Avon Snowplow campaign is a tribute to those efforts.

Town officials want to keep it local and hope the names will reflect the community’s enjoyment and pride in winter (and all the snowy seasons) in its unique mountain town.

For more information about the Name an Avon Snowplow contest, contact Communications & Marketing Manager Elizabeth Wood at ewood@avon.org or 970-748-4087.