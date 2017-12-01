Avon Rec Center celebrates 22 years; brings back pricing from 1995 for 1 day

In 1995, when the Avon Recreation Center first opened its doors, the facility was the first recreation center in the valley. It was the only place with a public pool and indoor slide.

Today, the Avon Recreation Center offers a 1,600-square-foot resistance training room, expansive cardio training area, group cycling/spin room, a private yoga studio and more than 40 group fitness, aquatics and wellness classes per week.

In celebration of its 22nd anniversary, the Avon Recreation Center is offering free admission, free classes and retro pricing from 1995 on punch cards and passes on Friday, Dec. 8. The 1995 pricing on monthly passes is $35 for residents and $41 for non-residents. The 1995 pricing on punch cards is a five-punch for $23; 10-punch for $39; and 25-punch for $81. The rec center is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Avon Rec Center offerings include group fitness and wellness classes, an expansive array of cardio equipment and free weights as well as a five-lane swimming pool, water slides and yoga studio.

"After 22 years, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the community for their continued support and patronage," said recreation director John Curutchet. "We are so thankful to have the opportunity to support the health and wellness of this amazing community for so many years now. A lot has changed over the years and we are excited to see what the next 22 years brings."

During the past year, the rec center has added a variety of traditional and non-traditional adult leagues, such as kettle curling, as well as weekly classes. The Community Swim Program provides swimming lessons.

For more information and a class schedule, visit http://www.AvonRec.org.