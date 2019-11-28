The Avon Rec Center received $465,000 in upgrades in 2019, adding equipment and renovating spaces to accommodate a growing user base.

Barry Eckhaus | Special to the Daily

Instead of standing in line this Black Friday, make a commitment to yourself and take part in the Avon Recreation Center’s annual Black Friday sale.

On Friday, Nov. 29, Avon residents can purchase a Recreation Center pass valid through the end of April for just $200. Non-residents can also get a Recreation Center pass valid through April for just $300.

New this year, Vail Resorts employees and Colorado Mountain College students are eligible for a $250 Black Friday pass. Each Black Friday pass includes free fitness classes and a 2-visit punch card for friends and family. An advance order form is available for those who cannot stop by the rec center in person.

“Our Black Friday pass is one of those deals that the community looks forward to each year,” said John Curutchet, the Avon Recreation Department director. “It’s our way of saying thanks to the locals. We’ve completed extensive renovations this year, complete with brand new fitness equipment, three multi-purpose training studios, and the heaviest free weights in the Valley. We were recently voted Best Workout Spot in the valley and we are very proud of that.”

In 1995, when the Avon Recreation Center first opened its doors, the facility was the first recreation center in the valley. It was the only place with a public pool and indoor slide. Today the Avon Recreation Center offers a new 2,560 square foot advanced strength training room featuring the largest selection of free weights in the valley as well as a TRX/advanced training studio, and a new Yoga/Tai-chi studio with more than 50 group fitness classes per week.

Parking is available at the Recreation Center lots. Class schedules are available at http://www.avonrec.org. The Avon Recreation Center offers nationally accredited personal trainers and fitness instructors to answer questions or assist with workouts.

The center staff members are also actively seeking feedback to expand programming to meet the community’s needs. Whether your interest lies in the enhancement of senior, adult, youth or family programming, send an email to Curutchet at jcurutchet@avon.org or call the Avon Recreation Center at 970-748-4060 with your suggestions.