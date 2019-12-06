Avon Rec Center offers retro pricing for 24th anniversary on Tuedsay

The Avon Recreation Center now has an Olympic-style deadlift station and a new, 2,560-square-foot advanced strength training room. Renovations took place in 2019, and the 24th anniversary specials are one day only.

Barry Eckhaus | Special to the Daily

In celebration of its 24th anniversary, the Avon Recreation Center is offering free admission, free classes, and retro pricing from 1995 on punch cards on Tuesday, Dec. 10. All are welcome to join in the celebration and experience what the Avon Recreation Center has to offer, including group fitness and wellness classes, an extensive array of cardio equipment, a full line-up of free-weights, a five-lane swimming pool, water slides and yoga studio.

“Over the past 24 years, we’ve seen many families come through our doors and we are so thankful to have had the opportunity to positively change the lives of so many,” said John Curutchet, recreation director. “In recent years, we’ve stepped back to examine industry trends and the everchanging face of the valley, and we’ve tailored our goals to meet the needs of our guests. This year, we underwent a major renovation to add exercise equipment, create a new wellness studio, and expand our free weight selection. In addition, we’ve rolled the cost of fitness classes into the entrance cost. The facility looks and feels new and has something for everyone.”

The Recreation Center now offers a bigger workout space, more than 50 weekly fitness and wellness classes, and a wide array of youth and adult programming throughout the year. The Anniversary Punch Card Sale is one day only on Tuesday. All punch cards are transferable, and they do not expire.

The 1995 pricing rates for punch cards are: 5 punches for $23; 10 punches for $39; and 25 punches for $81. Additionally on Tuesday, the Rec Center will have free admission and free classes.