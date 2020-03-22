Avon resident working on book about Eagle County folklore, paranormal activity

Eagle County's history is rich with tales from Ute Indians, the first settlers, ranchers, cowboys and now more recently with the ski industry.

Share your story To share your Eagle County experience with Kimball, email To share your Eagle County experience with Kimball, email spookyoddities@gmail.com or mail to PO box 6832, Avon CO 81620.

With extra time at home, Avon resident Tracy Kimball is working on research for her first book about folklore, mythology and paranormal activity in Eagle County.

“The cool thing about out here is that there are so many different elements of Eagle County. The history is so deep,” she said. “There’s the Ute Indians, first settlers, ranchers, cowboys and then now you have the more recent ski history. There’s just a lot of interesting stuff out here.”

With a polarizing topic such as paranormal activity, Kimball said she feels comfortable reaching out to people after hearing so many stories already, and having an experience herself while in the presence of two other people.

“Because there’s so much history, I feel like so many people have stories,” said Kimball, who owns her own property management business in the valley. “The thing I found out was so many people out here have had something weird happen to them, from seeing something in the woods or something in the sky — people always claim to see interesting things like that. So I thought it would be interesting to maybe gather all of these stories to put into a book.”

Avon resident Tracy Kimball is using her time at home to do research for her first book about folklore, mythology and paranormal activity in Eagle County.

For research, she is reaching out to locals, reading some local history books and talking to local historians. She’s already heard stories of Bigfoot sightings, haunted restaurants and hotels as well as miners back in the day hearing Tommy Knockers (the spirits of dead miners helping those working the mines).

“The thing is everyone has something weird it seems like they’ve experienced. Whether they’ve really experienced it or not, who knows,” she said, “but a lot of these people that have these stories are respectable people — business owners, firefighters, policemen. So I feel more trusting of these stories.”

Kimball has been in the valley for six years and grew up in Kearney, Missouri.

“It’s actually the hometown of Jesse James,” she said, adding that’s where her interest in folklore and mythology first started.

“It’s just interesting to hear what people have to say they’ve experienced,” she said. “That’s just kind of why I’ve wanted to gather all of these together.”

