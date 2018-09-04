Avon’s Beaver Liquors to be featured on ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’

Beaver Liquors, located in Avon, is well known for its provocative name throughout the Vail Valley.

However, it seems that it's not only people from the Vail Valley are fans of the humorously named liquor store.

Kameron Westcott, a star of the reality show "Real Housewives of Dallas," is a frequent of Beaver Liquors, and often brings friends with her to pick up drinks.

For an episode of the show's third season, she brought her fellow real housewives, and to say they were surprised would be an understatement.

"Oh, Lord Jesus," said one of the housewives upon walking in and seeing a suggestive poster.

The ladies rifled through the borderline pornographic merchandise for a few good laughs, and even purchased t-shirts and posters.

Recommended Stories For You

"When you bring somebody to Beaver Liquors and they're immature, you're opening up Pandora's Box for us to do something immature," said Stephanie Hollman, another of the show's stars.

Hollman purchased a raunchy poster, and hung it in Westscott's bedroom, much to her chagrin.

In addition to having fun with the store's theme, the ladies engaged in a bit of drinking, popping open a bottle of tequila and enjoying it in the store.

Westscott and her family own a home in Beaver Creek, and often vacation in the Vail Valley.

The episode aired on Bravo on Wednesday, Aug. 29, and can be viewed on http://www.bravo.com