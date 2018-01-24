Award-winning Dover Quartet coming to Vilar Performing Arts Center Feb. 1

BEAVER CREEK — The Dover Quartet is a string ensemble that has already experienced an impressive and unprecedented rise to fame in the world of classical music.

Hailed by the New Yorker as "the young American string quartet of the moment," the Dover Quartet will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $58 for adults and $10 for students and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

'Expert Musicianship'

The Dover Quartet serves as the quartet-in-residence for the Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University. These talented string players first gained attention and rocketed to international stardom after winning first prize in the 2013 Banff International String Quartet Competition. The Dover Quartet was also recently named the Cleveland Quartet Award winner and awarded the highly coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant.

During the 2017-18 season, the Dover Quartet will play more than 100 concerts in North America and throughout Europe. This in-demand string quartet has been praised by the Chicago Tribune for their "expert musicianship, razor-sharp, ensemble, deep musical feeling and a palpable commitment to communication."

The four members of the Dover Quartet are all impressive musicians in their own right: first violinist Joel Link won first place at the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition in London in 2004; violinist Bryan Lee has appeared as a soloist with the Philadelphia Orchestra; violinist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt has appeared as a soloist with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra; and cellist Camden Shaw recently released his first solo album on Unipheye Music.