Award-winning photographer Pete McBride visits The Bookworm

Pete McBride

Courtesy photo

As the school year picks up and the holidays get closer, our schedules get busier and busier. Luckily, Colorado author Pete McBride has published a beautiful new book that allows us to breathe and escape to the quietest natural places around the world.

Join award-winning and globe-spanning photographer Pete McBride at the Bookworm as he speaks about his newest book, Seeing Silence. This gorgeous coffee table book showcases natural beauty, often from vantages where no other photographer has ever stood, places that remind us of the magic of being “truly away” and how such places are vanishing.

As a kid growing up in the mountains of Colorado, McBride spent many of his formative years skiing and exploring the outdoors. It wasn’t until after college that he taught himself photography and learned how to combine these two interests.

Since discovering his love for photography, McBride has traveled to over 75 countries on behalf of organizations like National Geographic, Smithsonian, and The Nature Conservancy. “I love so many places for different reasons. Swimming with orca in the Norwegian Arctic was one highlight of my travels,” McBride recalls. “I also love the Himalaya, Latin America, South Georgia and of course our back yard — the Grand Canyon.”

In traveling to all of these wild places McBride has had several memorable experiences that have developed his appreciation for sound. “Listening to the deafening choir of a king penguin colony on South Georgia Island off of Antarctica was definitely a magical moment,” McBride says. “It felt so wild and natural and untouched by our modern machines.”

Cover of “Seeing Silence”

Courtesy photo

In his latest project, Seeing Silence, McBride explores several untouched places to reflect on the importance of sound and its counterpart, silence. “Silence is incredibly important to our natural world as so many species depend on hearing for survival,” McBride states. “It should also be important to all of us because it can be beneficial for mental health, hearts, nervous system, and even memory.”

Erik Weihenmayer, who wrote the prologue for Seeing Silence, knows better than most the importance of sound as he is the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest. “Erik is an amazing voice for the environment, the outdoors, and overcoming challenge,” McBride says. “He has spent most of his life ‘seeing’ with his ears because he is blind, so he has profound perspective on the sounds of our world and wild places.”

In a world wrought with pollution and congestion, McBride hopes that his newest book can bring some much-needed solace and silence from all over the world to readers, while also inspiring them to make an effort to preserve these beautiful places. “Our natural world is changing rapidly and needs our attention on so many levels and the soundscape is an important foundation for all of us, human and non-human,” McBride states. “Nature has a lot to say — if we listen.”