Award-winning PUSH Physical Theatre to perform at the Vilar in Beaver Creek

PUSH Physical Theater was created in 200 as a way to "push" acrobatic art.

Special to the Daily

A PUSH show has something for everyone: dance, acrobatics, miming and comedy. Above all, a PUSH show is storytelling at its finest in a way that’s always accessible. It’s the kind of performance where your eyes and your mind stay glued to the stage for the entire show.

PUSH Physical Theatre takes place at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) stage on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $48 for adults and $25 for students. Tickets can be purchased by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting vilarpac.org. As this show is a great one for audiences of all ages there will also be a ticket four-pack available for only $100.

Watching the award-winning PUSH Physical Theatre is like watching a live action movie. This talented group of performers inspires awe with physical illusions and gravity-defying, dance-infused, acrobatic high jinx. It’s cool, it’s athletic, it’s a perfect metaphor in motion; the narratives of our lives played out with hope, strength and optimism. These masters of physical storytelling captivate audience attention and ignite their emotions.

PUSH started as the duet company of Darren and Heather Stevenson. In 2000, the couple moved their family to Rochester, New York and started PUSH as a way to “push” their art: “pushing” the limits of the human body, “pushing” the limits on storytelling.

Several years later, the Stevensons added additional performers and established the unique and collaborative style that defines PUSH today.

As they create their work, the performers continuously ask “what is possible?” instead of “what can we already do?” The result is a performance that is supremely engaging and interesting because its wholly audience centric.

“What we do on stage is never complete until it grabs your imagination and draws you into your own story,” according to their website.