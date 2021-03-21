Axe throwing now available in Vail, for visitors and locals alike

Wood & Steel Axe Company has a trailer to provide mobile axe throwing at restaurants and bars as well as private parties. (Wood & Steel Axe Company, Special to the Daily)



Skiing or snowboarding provides a way for families to spend time during the day around Vail, but what about at night? Once the slopes close, try your hand at axe throwing with Wood & Steel Axe Company at Grand Hyatt Vail.

If you haven’t heard of axe throwing, you soon will. The sport is growing throughout the nation.

“We started our business about a year and a half ago. We got our first trailer for our mobile unit, then within the next six months, it went from 200 to 1,200 axe throwing operations across the country,” said Jared Dingmann, general manager of Wood & Steel Axe Company.

The founder of Wood & Steel Axe Company, Tony Herrera, got the idea after being involved with the annual Man of the Cliff fundraiser and competition, which hosts various lumberjack activities.

“Tony had been participating in the Man of the Cliff event for about 15 years and we kept thinking of how we could bring axe throwing to the valley more often than a once a year event and give people something fun to do,” Dingmann said.

Wood & Steel Axe Company started out with a trailer that could be brought to breweries, restaurants, private parties, block parties and employees events.

“COVID-19 couldn’t have worked out better for us, truly, it was a little bit of a struggle but fortunately we were scheduled to be at Bonfire Brewing in Eagle a few days a week this summer and we gathered a following from there,” Dingmann said.

Grand Hyatt Vail’s partnership with Wood & Steel Axe Company was inspired by a weekend outing at Bonfire Brewing last summer.

“I saw the axe throwing trailer outside and immediately knew our guests would enjoy it,” said Dan Johnson, Grand Hyatt Vail’s general manager.

“Once we realized that COVID-19 was going to stick around for the winter, Dan asked us how we thought we could activate the Grand Hyatt Vail’s event space with conventions and large events being on hold. So we were able to slide into the banquet room of Grand Hyatt Vail,” Dingmann said. “We had Grand Hyatt Vail’s new outdoor kitchen available and Grand Hyatt Vail can provide a full bar, and it creates a great activity for hotel guests, other guests throughout the valley and the locals.”

Wood & Steel Axe Company has set up a location inside one of the ballrooms at Grand Hyatt Vail. Reservations are available from 3 to 9 p.m. (Wood & Steel Axe Company, Special to the Daily)



So, how do you participate?

Axe throwing at Wood & Steel Axe Company is for those 13 years of age and older. Parties are able to rent a space, called a bay or a lane, for 45 minutes or 75 minutes. After a safety talk, instruction and tips from the team at Wood & Steel Axe Company, groups can throw the axes toward the targets and keep score.

“Once you get that first axe to stick, there’s an adrenaline rush,” Dingmann said.

Axe throwing provided the perfect way to spend the evening for the Sieracki family from Houston during their spring break.

“My boys are 16 and 18 and this was so much fun for them. There was a little friendly competition between us all and it’s much more entertaining than just sitting at a restaurant,” Jennifer Sieracki said. “Families look for this type of interaction.”

In addition to the axe throwing, Wood & Steel Axe Company has set up corn hole and other games in Grand Hyatt Vail’s banquet room along with couches and a big screen TV to watch sports. The music is jamming and it provides an awesome vibe.

In addition to axe throwing, games like corn hole are provided as well as a big screen TV to watch sporting events in Grand Hyatt Vail’s ballroom. (Wood & Steel Axe Company, Special to the Daily)



“People get here and don’t want to leave. We extend time quite a bit if we are not sold out,” Dingmann said.

Reservations are available from 3 to 9 p.m. Every reservation is spaced out to allow a group to leave before the next group comes in. Reservations start at $35 per person for 45 minutes on a single lane; and $45 per person for 75 minutes on a double lane.

If you don’t get a chance to experience axe throwing this winter, plan to see Wood & Steel Axe Company stick around this summer at Grand Hyatt Vail, too.

“As we gratefully welcome back meetings and events this summer, we are working with Tony to identify an ideal location on property to offer axe throwing as a permanent fixture,” Johnson said.

Look for the Wood & Steel Axe Company’s trailer around the valley as well. To learn more and to book a reservation visit woodandsteelaxe.com .