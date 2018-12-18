Axel’s opens new location

Axel's will open a second store, Axel's Eftf, this Friday in Vail Village. Eftf is an old Norwegian term that connotes the second generation.

Their men's and women's collections exude the spirit of Americana, and are inspired by the frontier, the rugged mountain ranges, the grit of those who dared to venture and the freedom of feeling unbound.

From custom made vintaged leather jackets and sweaters to a wide selection of Axel's brand jeans, thier goal is to transport customers into another world—one that celebrates those westward dreams, preserving them for this second generation.