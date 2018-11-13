Aztec Mexican-American author to discuss spirituallity and adversity

Anita Sanchez, an executive consultant and best-selling author, ends each speech she gives with the encouragement, "you are humanity's hope, discover your gifts."

Last year, the world discovered the wisdom of indigenous people in Sanchez's best-selling book, "Four Sacred Gifts." Monday, Nov. 19, at the Bookworm, learn from Sanchez about the four sacred gifts that teach readers how to stay steady and connected in turbulent times. Whether faced with political or personal challenges, work or holiday stress, Sanchez teaches resilience in the face of adversity.

"People are interested in sacred wisdom because of the separation and challenges they see every day, Sanchez said. "People want to be happier and more joyful and creating a better place for their children. Everyone talks about one-ness but how do you do that? If they use these four gifts, they will remember how to stay connected to themselves, to other people and the land."

Over three years ago, Sanchez was distraught by our nation's current situation and the extensive violence against women and minorities. After speaking to the Transformation Leadership Council about the four sacred gifts, she was inspired to write a book for every reader to learn from sacred wisdom keepers.

The truths that are passed down from indigenous people are the power to forgive the unforgivable, the power of unity, the power of healing and the power of hope.

The teachings from the wisdom keepers can be used every day— especially the days when as humans we fall short.

"When we reference indigenous people today, we are speaking about tribes and nations who have kept their original wisdom for thousands of years, in dances, chants and teachings," said Sanchez. "Those wisdom keepers are the ones we talk about in the book."

As an Aztec Mexican-American author, Sanchez says that what continues to inspire her is that native people are telling others to keep hope.

"It breaks your heart right open that native people all over the world, are the people who were targeted by genocide," Sanchez said. "Those same people are the ones saying to heal from the inside-out and the outside-in, to forgive the unforgivable and to be in unity with all people."

Sanchez invites everyone to reconnect to who they are and the land they live on.

"Who are the first people who lived where you are?" Sanchez asks. "You are a part of the land and it is a part of you. Once we are connected, it becomes difficult to be destructive."