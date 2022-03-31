B – The Underwater Bubble Show comes to the Vilar Performing Arts Center

B – The Underwater Bubble Show is a bubbly modern fairy tale with a twist.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

Follow your dreams and allow your inner child to take over for a while at B – The Underwater Bubble Show, taking place at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 1, at 6:30 p.m. as part of the venue’s Family Series. Inspired by childhood standards like Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan, B – The Underwater Bubble Show is a modern fairy tale with one major twist.

“Each classic tale represents a journey of a kid who grows up and learns something,” says co-creator and director Enrico Pezzoli. “We wanted a story about an adult character who discovers that he can still go back and enjoy life. We don’t always need to grow up. Sometimes we need to step backwards for a bit and restart.”

The show follows Mr. B, a creature of modern habits who “always feels pressed by a thousand things to do in a world that seems to be moving too fast.” The office worker discovers a little aquarium that appears like magic inside his briefcase and gradually becomes enchanted by the wondrous underwater world of Bubblelandia, which is full of seahorses, dragon fish, starfish, mermaids and other creatures.

“Mr. B represents each of us. His transformation is a journey which each of us could take ‘only if,’” Pezzoli says. “Everyone dreams about the possibilities of taking a break to sit, relax and simply daydream.”

The show follows Mr. B, a creature of modern habits who “always feels pressed by a thousand things to do in a world that seems to be moving too fast.”

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

Taking cues from Cirque du Soleil, the visually spectacular show incorporates the latest in stage technology with lasers, low ground smoke and flying foam to simulate waves and the underwater atmosphere.

“After performing in so many countries around the world, we have seen adults enjoying the show as much as kids, sometimes with even bigger reactions,” Pezzoli says.

Sit back, relax and take an underwater journey filled with bubble wonder at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek with B – The Underwater Bubble Show.