Babaux & the Peacemakers play local show Sunday

Christian Basso is the frontman for Babaux & the Peacemakers. The band is playing at Chasing Rabbits this Sunday.

Babaux & the Peacemakers/Courtesy photo

It’s been a busy few months for Babaux & the Peacemakers. The roots rock band featuring Eagle resident Christian Basso has released two albums in less than a year with debut album “Lucky 13” out in July 2022 and the band’s follow up album, “Moments in Time” came out in May of this year. The hard work has paid off and both albums are topping the charts in the Roots Music Report. Each week, independent radio stations throughout the country submit their playlists to Roots Music Report and they are responsible for compiling that data while organizing it by musical genre and creating charts for each respective genre.

“As independent artists we release the music ourselves and distribute it to independent radio stations who specifically track independent artists airplay at the national level. It has been an amazing radio chart run for both albums,” Basso said.

Christian Basso of Babaux & the Peacemakers films a video for the song “Wide Open Horizon.” Babaux & the Peacemakers/Courtesy photo

Basso has been making music in and out of the Vail Valley for over 25 years. He’s been a part of bands Little Hercules, Royal Peeps, The Sessh and Renegade Sons. His latest band features Basso on dobro slide guitar and vocals, Eric Martinez on electric and acoustic guitar and Alana Velvis on drums and percussion and Niek Velvis on electric bass, but the Velvis’ are back in New York City awaiting the birth of their first child in Sept., so Basso has come guests artists stepping in.

Babaux & the Peacemakers’ two albums had had songs on the top of the Roots Music Report. Babaux & the Peacemakers/Courtesy photo

“Dave Watts from The Motet is going to be drumming and local musician Bob Masters will be playing bass for our show at Chasing Rabbits Vail on July 9,” Basso said. “The last time Dave and I shared some jams was when he and Pistol Pete Wall put together a one-off band, Watts-Wall, that I was a part of and performed a bunch of instrumental funk songs by Miles Davis,” Basso said.

Chasing Rabbits hosts Sunday night concerts in its arcade. Chasing Rabbits is a new nightclub in Vail. Michael Stavaridis for Rockwell Group/Courtesy photo

This Sunday, Babaux & the Peacemakers will be playing at Chasing Rabbits, Vail’s newest nightclub located in Solaris as part of its Cottontail Club concert series on Sunday nights. Doors open at 7 and it’s free. Basso said to get ready for some good ol’ rock and roll.

“The band will be performing songs off both albums and throwing in a couple of covers here and there. We will be playing a lot of original material, so get ready to hear something new,” Basso said. “The resonator slide guitar brings a unique twist to the band’s sound. Dig in with us and we’ll take you on a musical journey.”

Babaux & the Peacemakers play the Oriental Theater in Denver. Babaux & the Peacemakers/Courtesy photo

For more information on the band, go to BabauxAndThePeacemakers.com . For information about Chasing Rabbits, visit ChasingRabbits.com .