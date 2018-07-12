Bachelor and bachelorette gatherings in the Vail Valley bring on the pre-wedding fun

The gathering of friends before a wedding can be relaxing or rambunctious, informative or indulgent. With activities that range from time in the kitchen to a day at the spa, an adventurous day on the river or a crafty afternoon in an art studio, it's easy to make a memorable bachelor or bachelorette experience in the Vail Valley.

Wine or Cocktail Class at Root & Flower

Parties in the form of classes are best when they're informative, yet interactive and fun.

"The wine and cocktail classes at Root & Flower are the perfect pre-dinner or afternoon activity for a bachelor or bachelorette weekend," explains Root & Flower co-owner Samantha Biszantz.

"We either guide you through the tasting of four wines, or how to make two cocktails, so everyone can go home from the weekend feeling like an expert."

Root & Flower's sommeliers and bartenders allow each group to create a personalized experience.

"We are happy to come to your home or hotel room too if that works better for your group," says Biszantz.

Cannabis Party with UpRooted Events

A cannabis pairing party, she adds, is very unique and a fun experience.

"Depending on the smoking rules in your home, hotel or condo, UpRooted Events can do a number of things," explains Biszantz, who is also co-owner of UpRooted Events.

"Whether it be a cocktail party pairing different strains of weed with cocktails or wine or beer, or a dinner party and we infuse it into the food, or both — it's a good time.

UpRooted partners with High Country Healing to ensure they comply with all laws and provide safe dosage amounts.

Cooking Class at Larkspur

The culinary programs offered at Larkspur can accommodate anywhere from 10 to 32 guests, providing an interactive and delicious option for a bachelor or bachelorette gathering. The cooking demonstration and competition starts with the chefs showing the group how to prepare a selected starter and entree.

The group then splits into teams to create the dish, and are judged by the chefs based on presentation and taste. After the friendly competition, the group can be seated in Larkspur's private dining room for an optional three-course dinner.

Another hands-on culinary experience offered at Larkspur has teams pair up with professional chefs to prepare one composition of the group's pre-selected dinner menu. This includes one hour of preparation in the kitchen prior to dinner service, a cocktail reception with passed hors d'oeuvres and a three-course meal. Throughout the dining experience, each team will return to the kitchen to plate, then serve, their respective course.

Group Spa Day at Hotel Talisa

For the groups who want to enjoy a day of relaxation, Vail's newest luxury hotel also has a brand new spa that accommodates groups beautifully, connects directly with the outdoor pool and hot tub, and is ideal for an indulgent and pampered day.

The group can work with spa director Carly Oakland to set up their treatments.

"We can help you arrange really whatever you're thinking. We do body treatments, we have massages, facials; we also have a manicure and pedicure station. We can do hair too, so we definitely have a lot of options," says Oakland. "If everybody want to do the same treatments, we can do that, or if everyone wants different ones, we can do that as well."

For groups who also want to incorporate a yoga or spin class, for instance, Oakland and her team can get it scheduled.

Stay awhile and unwind in the relaxation lounge where you can have platters and refreshments set up, including bites like tea sandwiches, fruits and cheeses, and of course, Champagne.

There is also an outdoor sun lounge area connected to the spa's relaxation area, providing really nice access to the outside that is just steps from the creek-side pool. For those who book their wedding at the Hotel Talisa, the bride and groom receive 20 percent off spa treatments, and wedding guests receive 10 percent off.

Water Adventures with Stand Up Paddle Colorado

Whether your pre-wedding party is looking for a dose of whitewater adventure or a more chill day on the lake, Stand Up Paddle Colorado has everything from rentals and guided trips down the Colorado River, to SUP yoga and SUP polo out at Nottingham Lake in Avon.

From their Rancho Del Rio headquarters on the Colorado River, located about 45 minutes from Vail, SUPCO has different crafts to pick from: stand up paddleboards, SUPsquatch (the giant family SUP) and rafting, so there really is something for the thrill seeker and the tame

of heart.

Out at Nottingham Lake in Avon, SUPCO can put up a SUP Polo field and kit if parties want to coordinate a game. Bachelors versus bachelorettes, anyone? Co-owner Javier Placer says other fun lake activities include group events like relay races. The town of Avon also rents out full pavilions to use for group picnics and gatherings.

Want a little of everything? Hit the lake and the river in the same day.

"We have a lot of flexibility to work with people and create what they want," says Placer. "If you have an idea or you have specific needs, we are willing to work with you and try it. The sky's the limit on these experiences."

Get Creative at Alpine Arts Center

Alpine Arts Center in Edwards offers bachelor and bachelorette party options inclusive of a fun art activity, wine and beer to create a festive atmosphere, and instructors to guide the group through the event to have a successful experience.

Projects range from Cocktails & Canvas and Cocktails & Clay, to Paint Pottery wedding dish sets, nude model drawing sessions, group mural paintings for the soon to be couple's new home, glass etching, a group handmade quilt and more.

Pricing varies based on the project so there is something to fit every group's interests, and Alpine Arts Center can be rented out for the party or can travel to an off-site location.

"Alpine Arts Center is a great choice for a bachelor or bachelorette party because of it's a fun atmosphere and limitless choices for creative group projects," says owner Lauren Merrill. "We've hosted everything from tasteful nude model art sessions to batik quilting classes and paint pottery beer stein decorating, and had a blast every time. The experience is memorable and everyone comes away with a keepsake piece of art or a group gift to give the bride or groom."