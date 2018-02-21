BalletX brings bold dance to Beaver Creek on Feb. 28

Cost: $49 or $69 for adults; $25 for students; and a $100 Meet 7 Greet package is available.

BEAVE CREEK — The Vilar Performing Arts Center presents BalletX, Philadelphia's premier contemporary ballet known for stretching the boundaries of traditional ballet into uncharted territory again and again.

BalletX will perform on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49 or $69 for adults, $25 for students and $100 Meet & Greet packages and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

World-Class Dancers

BalletX is no stranger to Eagle County, having served as the company-in-residence for the 2016 Vail Dance Festival where it delighted audiences numerous times.

The company is known for bringing together distinguished choreographers with an outstanding company of world-class dancers to forge new works that charm audiences. Founded in 2005 by Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan, and now under the direction of Cox as artistic and executive director, BalletX challenges the boundaries of classical ballet by encouraging formal experimentation while preserving rigorous technique.

Program Lineup

On Feb. 28, the program will begin with "Gran Partita" with choreography by Jorma Elo. This 25-minute piece includes music by Bach, Mozart and others. Expect a complex and emotionally stirring ballet inspired by the film-noir classic "Touch of Evil."

Next up, "On the Mysterious Properties of Light," with choreography by Colby Damon, is a 32-minute piece that celebrates physics. It draws inspiration from the mundane yet miraculous qualities of light at a quantum level, as well as from those noblest aspects of the human spirit associated with images of illumination.

The program concludes with the 20-minute "Schachmatt." Choreographer Cayetano Soto says he "created this work to explore the relationship between my mind and my heart. It is a game between reasoning and feeling."