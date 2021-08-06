Musical lineup announced for Vail Valley Brew’au

Tenth Mountain Division

John-Ryan Lockman, Special to the Daily

The Vail Valley Brew’Au takes the stage at Nottingham Park on Saturday, Aug. 21. This fun-filled event celebrates 25 years of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and will feature a luau with food, libations, live music and tons of laughter. This event promises fun for the entire family.

There will be live music from three amazing bands, food trucks, professional sand sculptors and a sunset water lantern release on Nottingham Lake presented by Alpine Bank. Kids activities will include bounce houses, a climbing wall, hula hoop contest, face painting and more! For those over the age of 21, there will be a brew fest taking place from 2 – 7 p.m. Drink unlimited samples of beer, seltzers, craft cocktails, spirits, hard kombucha and cider in a souvenir tasting glass sponsored by Active Energies Solar. Non-drinking tickets are $20 in advance, $30 day of event (for ages 13+) and free for ages 12 and under. Drinking tickets are $45 in advance (includes the entire event) and $55 on the day of the event.

Participating breweries include: Vail Brewing Company, Trinity Brewing, Elevated Seltzer, Tres Litros Beer Company, Downeast Cider, Two Roads Brewing Company, Dean’s Zesty Beverages, LLC, Busey Brews, CODA Brewing Company, McClellans Brewing Company, Mockery Brewing, Talbott’s Cider Company, Ramblebine Brewing Company, Daphne Graf, Los Dos Potrillos Cerveceria, Slalom Fox Cocktails, and Uhl’s Brewing Co. In addition, 10th Mountain Whiskey will be pouring samples to taste.

Food from Uncle Sleepers and El Bajon food trucks, Mauka Poke Bar, and pig roast from The Goods, as well as wine from Vines at Vail will all be available for purchase. Bands to include:

Born in the fertile mountains of Colorado, Tenth Mountain Division is continuing the musical legacy set down by their forefathers.

Tenth Mountain Division is a Denver-based outfit by way of the Colorado Rockies. The group consists of five members: Andrew Cooney (Bass/Guitar), Campbell Thomas (Piano/Percussion/Keys), Tyler Gwynn (Drums), MJ Ouimette (Guitars), Winston Heuga (Mandolin) — who found unity through their love of music and natural surroundings. While Gwynn holds down the heartbeat of their sound on drums, the rest of the crew pitches in on vocals in addition to their menagerie of instrumentation. TMD has heavily toured throughout their home state, offering reverberation and acclaim felt throughout the country. This helped nab performances at Summer Camp Music Festival, and support roles for acts like Leftover Salmon.

Like those that came before them, Tenth Mountain Division is pushing the sound found in the mountains into bold, new directions with their exploratory take on Americana. Their style dips freely in the well of all their diverse influences, including but not limited to classic Southern Rock, the Progressive Bluegrass that was born in their backyard in Colorado, the adventurous spirit of sixties Psychedelic Blues, and straight ahead driving rock ‘n’ roll. Much like their CO predecessors, String Cheese Incident and Yonder Mountain String Band, they defy simple categorization. Instead, they reference their musical history with their high-energy shows as they blaze new musical paths every night. As they do so, they have become the new voice of the Colorado music scene, taking their ski-party sound around the country and making every show feel like a night in the Rockies.

On June 18, Tenth Mountain Division will debut its latest album, Butte La Rose with a sold-out album release party at Colorado’s historic Mishawaka Amphitheatre. Through 2021, expect this boisterous crew to continue trailblazing its energy and sound throughout the country.

The Royal Aces Band

The Royal Aces Band plays classic and modern surf, and instrumental rock and roll, and the members of the band are longtime veterans of the Colorado music scene. The band features Kevin Phillips on bass, Doug Wilson on drums and John Ragan on guitar. The Royal Aces have played for many years throughout the region, at special events, private parties, bars, brewing companies and car shows.

The Turntable Revue

The Turntable Revue is a family band. Led by brother and sister duo Joe Bianchi and Terry Armistead, the two grew up playing music with their family. Their parents still play the music at their church! Terry’s husband Jeff plays the keys and Bob Masters is on the bass. They are influenced by so many genres and play a wide variety of tunes from Zeppelin to Emmy Lou. Expect to hear your favorites as well as some folky rock originals.