Banjo player Bela Fleck joins Brooklyn Rider string quartet at Beaver Creek on Jan. 19

BEAVER CREEK — The Vilar Performing Arts Center presents five talented and outstanding musicians on a single stage for one incredible concert. Banjo virtuoso Bela Fleck will perform with celebrated string quartet Brooklyn Rider on Friday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $88 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Smooth and Sophisticated

Known by many as the world's premiere banjo player, Fleck has continued to reinvent the sound of the banjo throughout his career.

In 2016, Fleck and fellow banjo player Abigail Washburn took home the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album. Fleck has won 15 Grammys in total and has been nominated in more categories than any other artist in Grammy history. He performs and collaborates with many musicians across all genres of music, including Chick Corea, Chris Thile and Sam Bush, among others.

String quartet Brooklyn Rider is elevating chamber music to the next level, bringing a vivaciousness and effervescence to classical music that entices new and younger audiences.

Described as performers with "the energy of young rock stars" by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, these players make centuries-old pieces come alive again. Brooklyn Rider has released several multi-disciplinary projects and recently embarked on a national tour with choreographer Brian Brooks and former New York City prima ballerina Wendy Whelan.

The smooth and sophisticated banjo stylings of Fleck combined with the youthful spirit and vigor of the Brooklyn Rider string players ensures a night of impressive musical talent. The unexpected elements of this unique pairing are what make this performance unlike any other chamber music or banjo concert.