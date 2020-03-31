‘Barre it forward’ in April: Barre Forte offering pay-it-forward deals for live-streaming classes

Barre Forte Vail Valley is streaming live workout classes in April and encouraging the community to gift a membership or drop-in class to someone who might need it, whether it's a friend, family member or first responder, near or far.

Special to the Daily

Barre Forte Vail Valley in Edwards is live-streaming classes every day, and in April, the studio is celebrating a theme of paying it forward — “barre it forward” — encouraging community members to gift drop-ins or monthly membership to friends, family and first responders.

Barre Forte is offering a variety of classes, all adaptable for participants at home. Most of the classes use bodyweight and one to two light sets of weights.

“That’s the beauty of barre workouts — you can shape, tone and tighten your body by using your body,” owner Jessica Denton said in an email.

The studio loaned out some of its weights to clients and has found most people have sets of dumbbells at home.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“And if not, they’re using things like soup cans or water bottles,” Denton emailed. “For a ‘barre,’ people use something like a chair or kitchen countertop. Easy! For a small resistance ball, we’re using a roll of toilet paper.”

Denton is asking community members to “barre it forward” and sign someone else up for the class (or classes), whether it be “a first responder, mother, sister or friend across the country,”

Gift a drop-in for one live stream class for $7, or gift a live stream membership for one month for $45. For every new live stream membership purchased (for a client themselves) during April, Barre Forte will donate one to a friend of your choice. Teachers at Barre Forte also have the option to accept their paycheck in the form of local gift certificates to local businesses.

To purchase a membership, visit the MindBody app. Take a screenshot of the purchase and post it to Instagram, tagging @barrefortevailvalley and the person you’re gifting it to and use the hashtag #barreitforward.

“We’re really excited about an April theme to give back and pay it forward to people who could benefit from at home exercise, or simply reconnecting with their workout buddies,” Denton said.

Barre Forte Vail Valley is offering live online classes for people at home. The classes are adaptable depending on what’s available around the house.

Special to the Daily

For more information about Barre Forte Vail Valley, visit http://www.barreforte.com.