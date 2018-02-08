Barstool Race returns to Minturn on Feb. 24; registration open

It's quite the sight to see in the streets of Minturn — grown men and women racing on custom-made barstool contraptions. The annual Barstool Race returns to Minturn on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Little Beach Park.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age, and all racers and team members must attend a short meeting prior to the race.

Thinking of signing up a team? Here's what you need to know:

DEFINITION OF A RACE SLED (FOR OPEN DIVISION)

Gravity power only.

One barstool mounted on two skis. Minimum height with skis attached is 27 inches.

Recommended Stories For You

If you can sit on it and it will go down the hill, then you can race it.

Length and composition of ski are open.

All race sleds are subject to a safety inspection by the race committee.

DEFINITION OF A RACE SLED (FOR THE ANYTHING GOES DIVISION)

Anything mounted on a ski or skis, or a snowboard. Or on anything that slides.

No limit to the number of riders. Pushers can be no more than the number of riders.

RACE RULES

Push off from the start line at the signal. A pusher crossing the start line will result in disqualification.

You can push yourself or have up to one person push, this is your option.

Racers must ride the stool sitting down, in the drinking position (butt on top of stool).

Crossing into the other lane will result in disqualification.

Helmets must be worn — no exceptions.

Finish line judge(s) will have final say in determining the winner of each race.

Racers must make sure they understand the results of the race before they leave the bottom of the track. Race results cannot be altered once the next race is run.

Any participants not acting in a sportsmanlike manner will be disqualified. This is a fun, community-based event meant to be a good time for everyone.

All team members must be registered and have filled out & signed liability forms, or race vehicles will not be allowed past the Check point.

REGISTRATION FEE

Cost is $50 per team. Money goes to the Minturn Community Fund. Visit http://www.gominturn.com, mail or drop a check to Town Hall. If paying online, then indicate barstool racing with your donation.

Entertainment & Outdoor editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.