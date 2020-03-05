10th Mountain Legacy Parade

To honor Vail’s heritage, Vail Mountain and the Town of Vail will host the 10th Mountain Legacy Parade along with fireworks. Friday at 6 p.m. guests are invited to watch skiers dressed in traditional 10th Mountain Division ski trooper uniforms as they weave down the hill in a torchlight ski down to the base of Gondola One.

Following the torchlight ski down, a parade of military veterans, also in traditional uniforms, will march from Gondola One down Bridge Street, across the Covered Bridge and will finish at the 10th Mountain statue along Gore Creek.

From there, guests are welcomed to the recently renovated Colorado Snowsports Museum, which will stay open after the parade for guests to visit and learn about Colorado’s ski history through the 10th Mountain Division exhibit.

The 10th Mountain Division is the winter warfare unit created by the United States Army during World War II that trained just south of Vail at Camp Hale. Pete Seibert, a veteran of the 10th Mountain Division, along with Earl Eaton, who worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps in Glenwood Springs, first climbed Vail Mountain during the winter of 1957 and looked down at the future Sun Up and Sun Down Bowls and the rest is history.

This is the last Legacy parade of the season. For more information, please visit http://www.vail.com.

Bring to kids to Bloom

March is here and that means that many schools are out around the country and families are flocking to Beaver Creek. After the slopes close, let the kids enjoy Bloom, a spring festival that celebrates the change of seasons. This outdoor event runs from now until March 28. Here’s a look at what’s going on near the ice rink at Beaver Creek this weekend and part of next week:

Saturday: Family Fun Fest – 4-5:30 p.m. – Kids go from game tent to game tent earning tokens that can go toward Beaver Creek themed prizes.

Sunday: Color & Flower Festival – 3 to 6 p.m. – Crafts, coloring stations and some fun surprises

Monday: Movie Night with “The Greatest Showman” – Circus performers at 6 p.m., movie starts at 7:20 p.m.

Tuesday: Fresh Picked Spring – 3 to 6 p.m. – Flowerpot decorating and lemonade that guests can top with fresh herbs and seasonings

Wednesday: Spring on the Mountain – 3 to 6 p.m. – Face painters, balloon twisters and animal education

For a full schedule, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

Barstool races in Minturn

There are a lot of competitions held in Eagle County. From the World Cup alpine ski races to the Burton US Open Snowboarding Championships, a lot of athletic talent comes through the valley. The Minturn Barstool Races may not have the type of athletic prowess and prestige that those other competitions have, but it probably is the competition that has the most fun.

Quirky and crafty are two words to describe the Minturn Barstool races. Teams design their own device that is able to withstand a descent down the hill at the Little Beach Park in Minturn. The teams also get to come up with quirky names and themes that go with their rig.

The contest is a double-elimination style contest and teams can compete in the Bustling Barstool or Anything Goes categories. In the Bustling Barstool category, teams need to attach a barstool that is at least 27 inches high to a pair of skis or a snowboard. In the Anything Goes category, teams can get creative with what they weld or nail together in hopes of it getting down the hill with a rider on top of it. There’s not a lot of rules or regulations, but each rider is required to wear a helmet while going down the course.

This goofy event is fun to participate in and it’s also fun to watch. Spectators can line the course at Little Beach Park this Saturday and the races happen between noon and 3 p.m. The Minturn Barstool races raise money for the Minturn Community Fund, which works to enrich the culture and lifestyle of the historic mining town by putting on events like the Barstool Races, as well as the free summer concert series and more.

The Minturn Saloon will host an after-race party with Vail Brewing Company from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, go to http://www.minturncommunityfund.org.

Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend

For three days, the town of Leadville hosts all sorts of winter sporting events, a mountain film festival and even dancing. It’s all part of the Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend that runs through Sunday.

Ski Joring is a fast-paced sport consisting of a horse pulling a skier through obstacles and jumps. You can get involved by riding a horse, skiing behind a horse, bid on a team during the Calcutta or spectate the event which is on Harrison Avenue in Leadville. Kids can also get a taste of ski joring by being pulled by a snowmobile. Ski joring happens between noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Before the ski joring happens, Nordic skiers are invited to hit the snow on Leadville’s main street before the horses and skiers do the next day. Lights will brighten up the sky when the Nordic skiers hit the street at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Besides ski joring, winter mountain biking also takes place during this annual festival. The Leadville Mountain Bike Series will conduct a night ride called Mineral Belt Mayhem. Bring your fat bike out and ride the 11-mile Mineral Belt loop after dark on Saturday.

In addition to those events, don’t miss the opportunity to see films at the Backcountry Film Festival at Periodic Brewing, an open house at the historic Tabor Opera House, dancing at the Elks and a paintball biathlon at Tennessee Pass Nordic Center. For a full schedule, visit www.leadvilletwinlakes.com.

Beaver Creek Running Series: Snowshoe Edition

This Sunday marks the final event of the Beaver Creek Running Series: Snowshoe Edition. Distances include a 10k and a 5k course and draws everyone from the first-time snowshoer to the veteran runner. You don’t have to run in snowshoes, you can easily stroll while enjoying the scenery of Beaver Creek.

Sunday’s event will take place up at McCoy Park, which is at the top of the Strawberry Park Express lift. After the event, head back down to Beaver Creek Village for the post-race party and awards presentation for top male and female in each age bracket for the 5k and 10k as well as the overall male and female competitors. A post-race meal is also offered as well as raffle prizes.

Registration is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. next to Beaver Creek Sports in Beaver Creek Village and the race will begin at 10:00 a.m. Sign up for this race by going to http://www.beavercreek.com.