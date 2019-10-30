Battle Mountain High School artists to showcase work at Minturn gallery

if you go ... What: Battle Mountain High School Art Exhibit When: Friday: 5:30-8:00 p.m. Where: 291 Main Street, Minturn Cost: Free More information: Visit vailvalleyartguild.org.

Battle Mountain High School students are showcasing their art at the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Minturn gallery space in November. VVAG’s November “First Friday” exhibition reception will celebrate the students’ artistic achievements from 5:30-8 p.m.

BMHS art teachers Aubrey DiDonato and Max Devito encouraged their students to participate in planning the event and hanging their original art. DiDonato teaches creative art, graphic design and photography. Devito teaches AP portfolio, ceramics, drawing and painting.

The VVAG has given the students full access to the Minturn Gallery as part of its Art Reach community outreach program designed to give students free access to arts and culture. The students have been given mentorship and guidance on curating their work and how to hang and manage an art exhibition.

The VVAG would like to thank the Minturn Community Fund for letting the guild and the students use the gallery space.