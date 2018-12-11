Battle Mountain High School brings “Noises Off” to the stage

Battle Mountain High School Players is presenting "Noises Off," a play-within-a-play where the drama behind the curtain is as funny as the farce on stage.

Written by British playwright Michael Frayn and directed by Kaylee Brennand and Alexandra Trosper, "Noises Off" takes a look at the follies of theater folk, whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss, offstage romantic rivalries and behind-the-curtain dalliances turn every performance into a high-risk adventure.

This play-within-a-play captures a touring theater troupe and their overly-ambitious director's production of 'Nothing On,' which features act one in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run. Brimming with slapstick comedy, "Noises Off" is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and, of course, flying sardines.

Artistic Director Kylee Brennand selected "Noises Off" to challenge the nine student ensemble.

"What is notable about this play is the amount of physical comedy," said Brennand. "Not only do the students learn their lines, they learn blocking and movement through the most technical set we have ever presented at Battle Mountain High School."

Designed by an all-volunteer crew headed by David Mayer and built by parents and friends of the theater, this set features eight doors and rotates to highlight both the front and back of the stage.

Recommended Stories For You

"I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to perform in "Noises Off," said senior Aidan Woodworth, who plays Frederick Fellows and Phillip. Woodworth has performed in every play and musical throughout his four years at Battle Mountain and describes "Noises Off" as "actors who can act in a show that is doomed to fail."

"The play as a whole is entertaining and funny," said junior cast member Ethan Pyke, who plays Lloyd Dallas, the director of the play-within-the-play. "My character is controlling and intimidating. He has high expectations that are not fulfilled by his fellow amateur actors".

Ella Dunn, who plays Belinda Blair and Flavia, is a sophomore and new to the stage this year.

"I have loved theater for a really long time but have only helped backstage in the past," said Dunn. "This year, I decided to audition and can really identify with my character who is maternal and worried about everyone."

Dunn said that "the show may be confusing to the audience at first, but give it a chance; there is contained humor and relationship misunderstandings that get out of hand and you will find yourself laughing a lot."

Assistant Director Alexandra Trosper is complimentary of the entire cast and crew.

"All of our students have risen to the challenge over our eight week rehearsal schedule" Trosper said. "… Kaylee Brennand is brilliant and continues to raise the bar and David Mayer's set vision is amazing. There is so much to watch and pay attention to and you will have no idea how the show will end."

Performances will take place Thursday, Dec. 13, at 7:00 p.m., Friday, Dec. 14, at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at Battle Mountain High School Auditorium. Tickets are $8 for students and $12 for adults at the door or online at http://www.noisesoffbmhs.eventbrite.com. This production contains some adult suited content and may be suitable for fifth grade and up.