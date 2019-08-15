Battle Mountain High School hosting youth Christian event

The Rally in the Valley: G.O.S.P.E.L. Worldview Forum 2019 aims to educate young students in the valley.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Dare 2 Share Ministries is hosting Rally in the Valley: G.O.S.P.E.L. Worldview Forum 2019. This first-time event is intended mainly for students, but adults are also welcomed and encouraged to attend.

Guest speakers include Lee Strobel, a former investigative journalist and a New York Times Best-Selling Author of “The Case For Christ,” “Faith Under Fire, Jesus: Fact or Fiction” and more. Strobel appeared in the 2016 film “God’s Not Dead 2.” A film entitled “The Case for Christ,” based on Strobel’s book and his life, had its theatrical release in April 2017. He will be joined by Gregn Stier, founder and CEO of Dare2Share Ministries, and Andrew Powell, the Colorado state director for the fellowship of Christian activities.

From 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, guests can listen to their talk in the Battle Mountain High School auditorium. There are 500 tickets available for $15 each in the auditorium, and overflow seating will be in available in the cafeteria. Youth can also join for a $10 breakfast from 7-8:30 a.m. All tickets can be purchased at: http://www.westerncoloradofca.org.