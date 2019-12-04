The Battle Mountain High School theater club will present “Clue” this weekend. Based on the well-loved board game, the play brings a different take to the classic whodunit. There’s a full plot of murder mystery featuring all of Clue’s iconic characters – Mrs. Peacock, Ms. Scarlet, Mrs. White, Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard and Mr. Green – as well as some new faces to round out the cast.

Senior Ethan Pyke plays Wadsworth, one of the new characters.

“He pretends to be this uptight, average, traditional British butler, but he really is deeper than that. He knows what’s going on more than people think,” he said.

One of the most remarkable feats accomplished by the BMHS players was their ability to pull the performance together in such little time. The drama department had originally planned for a different production, but switched to “Clue” in October. The actors and actresses were off book – meaning they had to have all their lines completely memorized – extremely quickly. Typically, they have much longer to learn and internalize everything before really hitting their stride in rehearsals.

“Normally we have 12 weeks to put a show together. This one we had six. They’re taking it like champs. I could not be more proud of them,” said choir teacher and director Alexandra Trosper, who is co-directing the play along with David Mayer.

“Showing everybody what we can do is super exciting,” said junior Ella Dunn, who plays the Cop.

Many of the lead roles are played by longtime actors and actresses. Lexi Peterson is a senior and she’s been participating in theater programs for a few years. She plans on going to college for music once she graduates.

“The only big role I had was Belle in ‘Beauty and the Beast,’” she said. “It’s just completely different.”

She also said it was fun for her to get into a new role and try a character archetype she hadn’t previously played before.

But there are also never-ever theater performers in the cast as well. Junior Phillip Gallegos auditioned for the previous production on a whim – his friends and Ms. Trosper encouraged him to re-audition after Clue was announced.

“The hardest part for me was putting myself out there,” he said. “It’s rewarding. I’m on the speech team, and one of my friends really pushed me towards it.”

The drama department is most excited for the audience to see the surprise twist at the end.

“I don’t want to give anything away,” Gallegos said, “but the second act is a killer.”

While Clue is a beloved board game by kids and adults across the nation, the script contains numerous sexual innuendos. The drama department wants everyone to know that the play is appropriate for children 12 and up only. Shows take place on Thursday, Dec. 5, Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults.