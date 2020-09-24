Septemberfest at Beaver Creek

It’s not quite the annual Oktoberfest celebration Beaver Creek hosts every fall, but we’ll take it. Septemberfest will offer up Bavarian food, beer, music and fun this Friday and Saturday.

Area restaurants will feature specials on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 to 7 p.m. No tickets required for entry, a la carte food and beverages will be available for purchase at restaurants in Beaver Creek Village. Here are a few samples of what you’ll see:

The Dusty Boot: Bratwurst and Sauerkraut with chips, cheese beer soup with pretzels

The Golden Eagle Inn: Schnitzel and Kolsch Beer

Coyote Cafe: Beirock and Oktoberfest Lager

The Met Kitchen: Strudel and The Kaiser Lager

Pair those items with your dirndl or lederhosen and enjoy live music performed in the village. For more information, go to beavercreek.com.

Last weekend for gondola rides

The last weekend in September marks that last time you can ride lifts until the winter season fires back up on November 20 on Vail Mountain and November 25 at Beaver Creek Resort. Vail starts the weekend early with lifts starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and will run Gondola One in Vail Village until 4 p.m. Those are the operating hours for Saturday and Sunday as well. Beaver Creek will have the Centennial lift running from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

If you work up an appetite, you can purchase a grab-and-go lunch from Sarge’s Deck on Vail Mountain at Mid Vail or from Spruce Saddle at Beaver Creek. This is prime hiking and biking season because of the fall colors. Have the camera hand so you can snap a few pictures of the golden aspen leaves whether you are hiking or biking up or down the trails.

Beaver Lake is a popular destination this time of year. You can hike up the trail from the base area by starting out on the Five Senses Trail before embarking on the Beaver Lake Trail or take the Centennial lift up to Spruce Saddle and following the Royal Elk Trail to Beaver Lake.

For bikers try the Grand Traverse trail for spectacular views of the back bowls or do a lap on Big Mamba and Radio Flyer.

Keep an eye on the time if you are hoping to download the lifts at the end of the day. The temperature is cooler as you ascent, so pack an extra layer for once you get to the top. For more information visit vail.com or beavercreek.com.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday marks the third annual Vail Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a disease that affects 5.8 million Americans and 76,000 Coloradoans. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the walk won’t be held in one central location. Instead, participants are encouraged to walk their families or small groups on neighborhood streets, school tracks and trails in support of a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Registration is still open by going to als.org/walk. Search for the Vail Valley’s walk and join a team or sign up as an individual. Registration is free, but if you’d like to donate you can do so with or without walking in the event. The goal of the Vail Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s local planning committee is to raise $130,000 by the end of 2020 and at press time over $70,000 had been raised. Here are some stats about Alzheimer’s and why this is such a national concern:

5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and that number is expected to reach nearly 14 million by 2050

More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, providing an estimated 18.5 billion hours valued at nearly $234 billion

There is so prevention, treatment or cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Walk with your family and friends at this year’s Vail Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s. For more information, go to alz.org/walk.

Boneyard Boogie Trail Run

This Saturday marks the final race date in the Dynafit 2020 Vail Trail Running Series. The Boneyard Boogie is presented by and held in the town of Eagle. This race is typically held in the spring, but due to COVID-19 cancellations and postponements, this race was pushed to the fall. The benefit will be the wonderful fall colors that racers will get to see by having it held in September versus May.

The Boneyard Boogie is a 13k race that starts and ends at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink. The terrain is mostly dirt single track with a small percentage of double track that winds through pinyon groves and juniper shrubs. The race includes about 1,400 feet of climbing.

The race is capped at 175 runners and there is no day-of registration. Racers can pick up their race numbers or register ahead of time in person (space available) on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Peak Performance in Edwards.

As with all the other races, there is a race t-shirt and Northside Coffee and Kitchen will be serving up donuts. You can grab both after you finish and head home. Due to COVID-19, the series champion and raffle winner prizes will be given out by staff at the race area as racers finish. Boneyard Boogie overall men’s and women’s finisher prizes will be mailed. Go to vailrec.org for more information.

“I Love Lucy” Wine Crush

If you’ve ever followed the “I Love Lucy” show, the classic comedy that starred Lucille Ball, you may have seen the episode where Lucy stomps grapes with her feet. Each year during harvest time, Vines at Vail allows those who dare put their feet in the vat to stomp grapes and don a costume similar to the outfit Lucy wore in that famous episode. The best costume and look alike winner will receive a $150 credit toward Vines at Vail wine.

All fun and games aside, it’s a busy time at Vines at Vail with the crush and press going on this fall with harvest in full swing. This boutique mountain winery has been sharing the experience with guests for decades. The grapes are from Lodi, Amador and Stockton, CA.

After the grape stomp and costume contest, stick around and taste some wines that have already been bottled. The event goes until 5 p.m. Vines at Vail offers Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Tempranillo, Petit Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, just to name a few.

For more information about tickets to this event and to learn about how you can get your own barrel or host an event out there with your friends – Vines at Vail is located at 4 Eagle Ranch – visit vinesatvailwinery.com. If you can’t get there on Saturday, Vines at Vail is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 15 and open Fridays and Saturdays through November.