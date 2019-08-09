Be green and swap your lightbulbs for LED’s at Avon Rec Center this month

Got some old, energy-inefficient bulbs in your home? Now’s a great time to swap them.

The Town of Avon has partnered with the Climate Action Collaborative to host an LED bulb swap at the Avon Recreation Center for the month of August. All Eagle County residents are welcome to stop in and exchange two inefficient old-tech lightbulbs for two high-efficiency LEDs, free of charge.

Residents can stop in during regular rec center hours and exchange the bulbs at the front desk.

The LED lightbulbs produce a warm white light and are dimmable, so they are ideal for living room lamps and kitchens. Replacing two old-tech lightbulbs with two LED bulbs saves $16 per year on electric bills and cuts 230 pounds of air pollution.

Aside from August’s initiative, Avon is an active member of the Climate Action Collaborative and has made significant investments in climate-friendly initiatives. In May, the Town committed to 100% renewable electricity at all town operations and facilities through participation in Holy Cross Energy’s PuRE Program. Prior to that, Avon’s new Town Hall received LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. Other climate-friendly town initiatives include encouraging residents to get Home Energy Assessments through EnergySmart at Walking Mountains Science Center, investments in electric buses and town vehicles and the introduction of a Zagster bike-share program in the community.

For more information about the Climate Action Collaborative, visit climateactioncollaborative.org or contact Kim Schlaepfer, climate action collaborative project manager, at 303-842-2423 or at kims@walkingmountains.org.