Beach parties, underwater bubble show, carnival games and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 04/01/22

Vail Après Spring Series

Enjoy beach party vibes at Golden Peak this weekend with the yacht rock sounds of Set Sail on Saturday from 2:30-5 p.m.

Danielle Uhl/Courtesy photo

If you missed the parties at Golden Peak last weekend, be sure to stop by this weekend. The ‘80s ruled last Friday and Saturday with neon looks and typical synthesizer sounds as the bands played and the costume contest showcased just what people keep around in their closets for special occasions like these. This week, there’s a beach party theme, so break out the board shorts, grass skirts, coconut bikini tops and Hawaiian leis.

To help create the island vibe, live bands will perform between 1 to 5 p.m. at the base of Golden Peak on Friday and Saturday. Left on Mercury will warm the crowd up on Friday with some acoustic tunes before handing the stage over to Lola Rising, a band that describes its sound as “jahawaiian” – island folk-rock with a reggae vibe.

On Saturday, local Michelle Cohn Levy will grace the stage. Don’t let her small stature fool you, this girl’s got big sound. After Levy’s set, it’s time to set sail with a band called Set Sail for a little yacht rock.

There will be costume contests during the set changes each day with prizes for first, second and third place.

In addition to the Beach Party at Golden Peak, there will be the regularly scheduled entertainment on and off the mountain.

Friday

Mountaintop Music

Mid-Vail

Viking Sound Machine spinning tunes

12 to 3 p.m.

Spinning on the Square

Lionshead

Live music by Courtney Hampton

3 to 6 p.m.

Après at the i-Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by Eric Martinez and Tori Pater

3 to 6 p.m.

Saturday

Mountaintop Music

Mid-Vail

DJ spinning tunes

1 to 3 p.m.

Après at the i-Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by Chris Garner

3 to 6 p.m.

Sunday

Après at the i- Bridge

International Bridge music stage

Live music by Justin Allison Duo

3 to 6 p.m.

Teton Gravity Research Film

International Bridge jumbo screen

6 p.m.

DiscoverVail.com/Vail-Apres-Spring-Series .

B – The Underwater Bubble Show

Come and see the last performance of the season at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Friday night. “B - The Underwater Bubble Show” will delight audiences of all ages with a modern fairy tale with a few twists.

Vilar Performing Arts Center/Courtesy photo

You won’t want to miss the last performance of the winter season at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this Friday. “B – The Underwater Bubble Show” may sound kid-centric, but the storyline relates to all ages.

This modern-day fairy tale follows Mr. B, who is bogged down with the day to day demands of modern society. Through an aquarium that magically appears in his briefcase, Mr. B is transformed and mesmerized by the wonders of the underwater world.

Dancers and acrobats play the parts of fish, mermaids and other nautical creatures. Audience members will feel like they are experiencing life under the sea through the use of lasers, low ground smoke, flying foam and of course, soap bubbles of all sizes. You may even feel like you have prune hands and the sensations of being in the water after this show.

Showtime is at 6:30 on Friday. Tickets are $55 for adults and $35 for kids. A Family Four-Pack ticket special is available for $140. There are also dinner deals at the Dusty Boot and The Met Kitchen in Beaver Creek. Show your proof of ticket and order from the special Theater Menu. Choose an entrée and get a drink (draft beer or glass of house wine) all for $25 per person. For more details on tickets and the dinner deals, go to VilarPAC.org .

Last weekend for music at Arrowhead

This weekend marks the end of the weekly concert series at the Broken Arrow in Arrowhead. Talking in Circles will play on Saturday and The Laughing Bones (pictured) will play on Sunday.

The Laughing Bones/Courtesy photo

The Broken Arrow restaurant deck is the place to be this weekend. Ski and snowboard early and then come to the base of Arrowhead for a late lunch (they have cheese curds!) and live music as two local bands fill the air with music.

On Saturday, Talking in Circles will set up on the patio and play music from 2 to 5 p.m. In the past, Talking in Circles has played in rain, snow and sunshine at the Broken Arrow and have played many gigs at local venues like 7 Hermits and the Boneyard in Eagle, the Westin Riverfront in Avon and Hovey and Harrison in Edwards.

The Laughing Bones has played every Sunday since the series started on March 13 with either its trio or the full band. Expect to see all the band members out for the last concert of the season on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. The Laughing Bones has quite a following and has been playing venues throughout the valley for over 20 years.

Enjoy drink specials like $10 margaritas and Bloody Marys, pints of beer for $5-$10 and pitchers of beer ranging from $18-25. The vibe is fun, the drinks are cold and don’t be surprised if you get up and do a little dancing throughout the afternoon in your boots. Pro Tip: Pack a pair of flip flops for spontaneous dance parties.

Keep in mind that the lifts close at 3:30 p.m. in Arrowhead and Bachelor Gulch in case you need to get back to main Beaver Creek Mountain. Or you can check out the app for Beaver Creek Village that can connect you with Resort Transportation information.

Last Sunday, there were a lot of fat tire bikes and e-bikes loaded up with ski gear and helmets all lined up at the base for those who didn’t want to worry about parking. Some folks like to skip the mountain altogether and just ride the beach cruiser to the base for the concerts.

Guided snowshoe tours and hikes

Guided hikes not only get you out for some exercise, you learn a lot for the guides as well. Walking Mountains is wrapping up its winter series but has many more programs coming this summer.

Tomas Cohen/Courtesy photo

If you love hiking in the summertime or just want to mix up your outdoor activities this winter, join Walking Mountains for a guided snowshoe or hiking tour. You don’t have to travel far to get away from it all and learn a little bit for your knowledgeable guide along the way.

Take it to the top of Vail Mountain and stop by the Nature Discovery Center at the top of the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) out of Lionshead to get set up with snowshoes before you travel around the Eagles Nest area. Tours are offered from 11 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 3 p.m. Hiking shoes or snow boots can accommodate most snowshoe bindings.

Learn about winter ecology and animal adaptations and the peaks in the distance as you stroll around areas you don’t get to traverse via skis or snowboards. The guides will stop often to share details about your surroundings and for questions. This is a free offering and is appropriate for those ages 10 years and older. Registration is required, so go to WalkingMountains.org to get set up.

Beyond the hikes high atop Vail Mountain, Walking Mountains has been hosting guided hikes throughout the valley. During these hikes, the guides cover different topics, from wildlife and plants to art and history. This week’s topic: animal tracks and signs. The hike takes place at Maloit Park, which is south of Minturn.

Meet your guide at 9 a.m. at Walking Mountains in Avon, where they will provide snowshoes, poles, hot drinks and transportation to and from the trailhead or meet the group there. Dress in layers as you may heat up once you get moving.

To register, go to WalkingMountains.org . The cost is $35 per person and space is limited. This is the last guided hike for the season but check the website out for summer tours and events.

Family Fun Fest at Beaver Creek

Games like the ring toss can be found at this week’s Family Fun Fest on the plaza in Beaver Creek Village from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Beaver Creek Resort/Courtesy photo

This Saturday bring the kids out to Family Fun Fest at Beaver Creek. Here, you’ll find carnival-style games like Bull’s Eye, Fish Bowl Frenzy, Leaping Lizards, Ring Toss and Snake Pit on the plaza level in Beaver Creek Village.

Kids (and adults) can earn prizes for their efforts. You could win Beaver Creek logo wear like a neck gaiter, branded sunglasses, campfire mug and a Beaver Creek pop-it for your phone. Just like at the carnival, stuffed animals are popular, too. Prizes can be redeemed at the tent under the Frost Flowers.

It’s not all fun and games, it also educational. Learn about prehistoric creatures that roamed the area with the Fossil Posse Dinosaur Show, which happens every Saturday at 4 p.m. Artist Ken Carpenter will also be there to do complimentary caricatures each Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Parents, don’t forget, you can walk around with drinks at the Beav’ throughout the Common Consumption Area. If you are 21 years or older, you can purchase an alcoholic beverage in a designated cup that allows you to roam around the village, do some shopping, watch the ice skaters, etc.

Spend some time after the slopes close and before dinner keeping the kids busy at the weekly Family Fun Fest. For more information, check out the events calendar at BeaverCreek.com .