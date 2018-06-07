Beanstalk Music & Mountains Festival returns to Rancho del Rio in June
June 7, 2018
If you go …
What: Beanstalk Music & Mountains Festival.
Where: Rancho del Rio.
When: June 28-30.
Cost: $40-$200.
More information: Visit http://www.beanstalkfestival.com.
RANCHO DEL RIO — Beanstalk Music & Mountains Festival has confirmed its return to Rancho del Rio for this year's festival, June 28-30.
Rancho sits along the banks of the Colorado River nestled into the Rocky Mountains less than an hour's drive from Vail. It features activities including swimming, tubing, whitewater rafting, hot springs and miles of hiking and biking trails.
The boutique camping and music festival, hosted by Magic Beans, focuses on combining art and the environment of Colorado. Tickets start at $40 and go up to $200.
This year's lineup features members of Vulfpeck, Disco Biscuits, Lotus, JRAD, Dopapod, Tauk and more. There will also be some of the newest acts on the scene in Magic Beans, Aqueous, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Ghost Light and a slew of other local music Colorado has to offer.
Bring your tube, sunscreen and friends for a weekend at the river, or just a day.
For more information, visit http://www.beanstalkfestival.com.
If you go …
What: Beanstalk Music & Mountains Festival.
Where: Rancho del Rio.
When: June 28-30.
Cost: $40-$200.
More information: Visit http://www.beanstalkfestival.com.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Whistle Pig Vail adds 311 to lineup
- 20 festivals, events in Vail this summer
- What to do if you encounter a bear while hiking, camping in Colorado
- Sweet Basil, Mountain Standard upgrade kitchen space
- Whistle Pig Vail concert series announces third performance coming to Ford Amphitheater: The Jerry Garcia Birthday Band
Trending Sitewide
- Avon woman stabbed five times, suspect spotted with blood on his hands, pool of blood outside his door, police say
- In Avon, town manager trouble goes back to 2016
- Gonzalez admits assaulting Brush Creek bartender; his attorney argues it was not attempted murder
- Details pour out in Brush Creek beating trial; victim sees her beating for the first time in court
- Texas man guilty in savage Brush Creek Saloon beating; Pedro Gonzalez convicted of attempted murder