Beaver Creek and Vail host Oktoberfests for next three weekends

It’s time to break out your lederhosen and do a little polka in-between hoisting your stein. For the next three weekends, you can get your fill of Oktoberfest.

Beaver Creek launches the brew-filled festival beginning this weekend, followed by Oktoberfests in Lionshead Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village Sept. 16-18.

Beaver Creek: Sept. 2-4

Beaver Creek hosts its 21st Oktoberfest celebration with a host of live music, contests and vendors.

Festivities began Friday with a traditional keg-tapping ceremony, followed by live music from Rick Boger & The Average German Band.

Every day, you have a chance to win gift cards to local shops, tickets to the Vilar Performing Arts Center and more through themed contests, including best-dressed male, female and child (2:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday), as well as stein hoisting (3:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday), which tests how long you can hold out two steins. If stuffing your face is more your thing, don’t miss the bratwurst eating competitions at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“The contests are always highly anticipated,” said Sarah Innerarity, marketing and communications manager at Beaver Creek Resort Company. “The crowd gets really into cheering.”

And, if you’re not into competing for prizes, head over to the Haus of Games, which features lawn activities like ax throwing and hammerschlagen.

A special Kids’ Zone offers arts, crafts, activities, a bouncy castle, games and face painting from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday above the plaza, near the ticket office.

Kids are welcome at Oktoberfest, too.

The Helmut Fricker Band will rev the crowd up at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the local legendary yodeler, accordion and alpenhorn player, Oktoberfest welcomes Trachtenkapelle Lech, the official band of Lech-Zurs, Beaver Creek’s sister resort in Austria. They perform at 11 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“This is the largest group they’ve ever sent over,” Innerarity said. “They’re a really fun and engaging band. They put on a great show.”

Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John headlines 4-6 p.m. Saturday, featuring “super-high energy with great costumes,” she said.

Brothers Revival: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers closes out the festival Sunday, from 4-6 p.m. The band features former Allman Brothers Band bassist David “Rook” Goldflies, who played with the iconic outfit from 1978 to 1982.

Of course, Oktoberfest is all about the beer. This weekend’s festival features Tucher Festbie from Nuremberg, Germany, a lager brewed with full hop expression in classic Bavarian fashion; Reissdorf Kölsch, from the town of Koln, which is famous for its Kölschbeir production; Stiegl Goldbrau, Salzburg Austria’s “liquid gold,” brewed using indigenous ingredients; Wibby Helles Lager, a Bavarian-influenced lager brewed in Longmont, Colorado that won a grand gold medal at the Frankfurt International in 2018; Tivoli Hefeweizen, from the original German-style brewers of Colorado; and Ettal Dunkel, the original Oktoberfest beer style and one of the last remaining authentic German monastic breweries still managed by monks of the abbey in Ettal, Germany.

Commemorative steins are available for $60 and include a full stein pour with the beer of your choice. Thirteen food vendors also offer a variety of options.

“This is a great tradition at Beaver Creek, with nods to the Bavarian heritage,” Innerarity said. “It’s a really fun way to close out the summer.”

For more information, visit BeaverCreek.com.

Lionshead and Vail: Sept. 9-11 and 16-18

Vail Valley’s original Oktoberfest, which has been going on for over 30 years, returns to Lionshead Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village Sept. 16-18.

With about a dozen vendors, an expanded kids’ program with caricatures, face painting, crafts and, of course, the return of Mr. Pickles, and Oktoberfest contests, “it’s definitely a lively party,” said Kristen Slater, marketing manager of Oktoberfest. “Vail is the perfect setting; it really feels like you’re being transported to Oktoberfest.”

To streamline the beer-drinking and eating process, the team has done away with tokens, so there’s no need to stand in two lines just to get a drink, Bavarian bakery sweets or sausages and other fare.

The festivities kick off at noon Sept. 9 with the Average German Band, followed by Helmut Fricker and the Rhinelanders Band at 4 p.m., and again at 6:15 p.m.

“They’re really a staple; people expect to see them,” Slater said about Fricker and his band.

The stein lifting competition begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 9, then you can get your polka on with The PolkaNauts Band at 7:30 p.m. PolkaNauts also play at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 4 p.m. Sept. 11.

Sept. 10-11, Fricker breaks out his alpenhorn at noon, followed by the Denver Kicker Schuhplattlers Dancers at 1 and 3:30 p.m. and 1 and 3 p.m., respectively.

“There’s definitely a lively crowd of dancers, both amateur and professional,” Slater said about both weekends overall.

The Average German Band takes the stage at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 4 p.m. Sept. 11.

Stein lifting contests will be taking place throughout Oktoberfest.

You can test your strength with stein lifting competitions multiple days, but you’ll only have one shot each weekend at winning the Bavarian costume contest, at 2 p.m. Sept 10 in Lionshead and 2 p.m. Sept. 17 in Vail. Other contests feature the Polidori bratwurst eating contest and the World Keg Bowling Championship.

Keg bowling is part of Vail’s Oktoberfest tradition.

“The contests are when it really gets lively,” Slater said, painting a picture of keg bowling, as participants roll one keg toward nine others stacked on top of each other, kind of like bowling pins, only placed in a tall pyramid.

In addition to its beer sponsor, Spaten, Vail’s Oktoberfest features a variety of brews, as well as gluten-free options, like Woodchuck Hard Cider, wine and cocktails.

Commemorative steins range from $25 for a half-liter glass to $30 to $35 for a half-liter ceramic one or full-liter glass stein, respectively. Prices go up Sept. 9.

Grab a stein.

The events and schedule at Vail Village’s Oktoberfest are similar to Lionshead, though the headlining bands (and dancers) differ. Rewind Band plays 7:30-9:30 p.m. in Lionshead Sept. 10, and The Evolution Band plays 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in Vail. The locally based Rewind Band rocks the Vail Valley with its classic and alternative covers from the 1970s through the 2000s. The Evolution features musicians from Vail to Miami, Florida; they crank out original music and a variety of genre-bending, hip-shaking tunes that range from rock, ’80s and modern to Caribbean sounds to keep you grooving.

For more information, visit OktoberfestVail.com.

Helmut Fricker will perform multiple times throughout all three Oktoberfest weekends.

From waltz to polka to Schuhplattler, there will be plenty of traditional dancing at Oktoberfest.

