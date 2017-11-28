Beaver Creek announces 2017-18 Chocolate Chip Cookie Contest winners

Mix butter and sugar until combined; mix in egg, vanilla and water; add in baking soda, salt and flour; scoop into golf-ball sized cookies; and cook at 450 degrees for 16 minutes.

After a full day of skiing and riding on Opening Day at Beaver Creek, guests taste-tested 5,000 cookies at the 14th annual World's Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition.

After sampling all of the cookies, guests had the opportunity to vote on their favorite recipe. Karly Grace, of Edwards, and her "Kookies with a K" recipe took home the top honors. Her recipe is the new Official Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe of Beaver Creek for the 2017-18 season and she was also rewarded with $1,000 in prize money.

Grace, along with four other finalists, baked 1,000 cookies each that were quickly consumed by voting guests. Cookie chefs submitted their entries to Beaver Creek in October and the five finalists were chosen by local judges.

The winners

Kookies with a K, by Karly Grace (Edwards)

Arrabellicious Chocolate Chipper, by Jennifer Davis (Vail)

Centennial Chocolate Chip Express Cookies, by Teri Sweetin (Breckenridge)

Sonnenalp Harvest Signature Cookie, by Peter Brenner (Edwards)

Hot Cocoa Chocolate Chip Cookies, by Michelle Ronsick (Wichita, Kansas)