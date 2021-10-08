Beaver Creek announces 2021-22 winter event calendar

The Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup races return to Beaver Creek the first week of December.

Vail Resorts/Courtesy Photo

With opening day less than two months away, Beaver Creek announced the full event calendar for the 2021-22 winter season. Numerous events across Beaver Creek Resort will bring entertainment, family fun and joy to visitors.

Kick off ski season with an opening day celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 24 with the lifts turning at 9:00 a.m. and festivities at the base of the Centennial Lift. After enjoying the first day of the season on the slopes, taste cookies from the five finalists at the World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition in Beaver Creek Village at 1:00 p.m. Vote for your favorite, then watch the winner being crowned that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. followed by Beaver Creek’s famous Cookie Time. To cap off the opening week, the 41st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 26 with live music, an ice-skating show, photographs with Santa, and the lighting of the tree in Beaver Creek Village.

The Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup races return to Beaver Creek with training runs Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 and races Dec. 2 – 5. This year, speed events (Super-G and Downhill) races will take center stage. The weekend of World Cup ski racing marks a major milestone on the way to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, serving as a qualifying event for athletes to earn points and placements toward their nomination to the 2022 U.S. Olympic Ski Team. Live entertainment, giveaways, sponsor activations and more will take place across Beaver Creek Village and at the race course.

Ski season at Beaver Creek kicks off with an Opening Day celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Vail Resorts/Courtesy Photo

Ring in 2022 at the New Year’s Eve Celebration on Dec. 31 with performers and live music throughout the Village, giant screens to watch the ball drop in Times Square at 10:00 p.m. local time, and fireworks illuminating the sky over Beaver Creek.

From on-mountain ski and snowshoe adventures to wine-paired dinners, Winter Culinary Weekend has something for everyone on Jan. 20 – 23. Mingle with visiting Chefs and wine makers and enjoy the slopes in between sumptuous meals at restaurants throughout the resort. The weekend culminates in the Grand Tasting on Saturday evening.

For guests and locals alike who love to enjoy the pristine snowy terrain in Beaver Creek, the Snowshoe Race Series will return with beautiful courses that vary monthly in January, February and March.

The Talons Challenge presented by Helly Hansen returns on Feb. 26 – 27. For the first time in its twenty-year history, guests will have the option of two days that weekend to challenge themselves to complete fourteen runs with 26,226 vertical feet.

During The Talons Challenge in February, participants are challenged to complete fourteen runs with 26,226 vertical feet.

Vail Resorts/Courtesy Photo

Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents a series of events throughout the season, beginning with Cheer on Dec. 26 – Jan. 2 with holiday music and characters throughout the Village each afternoon. Spangled will feature patriotic performers and music on Feb. 18 – 21. Bloom will celebrate the colors and liveliness of spring on March 7 – 26.

Weekly programming all season includes Family FunFest with carnival games and prizes each Saturday from Dec. 11 – April 2. Explore larger than life art installations throughout the Village at Thursday Night Wonder, weekly from Dec. 16 – March 24. Musicians, performers and art walks will share the magic of these installations at the Wonder Celebration on Jan. 14 – 16.

Mingle with visiting chefs and wine makers and enjoy the slopes in between sumptuous meals during the Culinary Weekend in January.

Vail Resorts/Courtesy Photo

Overview of Winter Event Programming

Nov. 24: Opening Day Celebration featuring World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition

Nov. 26: 41st Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Dec. 2 – 5: Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup

Dec. 26 – Jan. 2: Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Cheer

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Celebration

Jan. 14 – 16: Beaver Creek Wonder Celebration

Jan. 16: Snowshoe Race Series

Jan. 20 – 23: Winter Culinary Weekend

Feb. 18 – 21: Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Spangled

Feb. 20: Snowshoe Race Series

Feb. 26 – 27: Talons Challenge presented by Helly Hansen

March 5 – 26: Beaver Creek Extraordinaire presents Bloom

March 13: Snowshoe Race Series

Weekly Programming

Saturdays, Dec. 11 – April 2: Family FunFest

Thursdays, Dec. 16 – March 24: Thursday Night Wonder