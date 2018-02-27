Beaver Creek Club hosts Vilar Guild for Feast of the Arts

On Thursday, Feb. 22, the Beaver Creek Club hosted the 12th annual Feast for the Arts in support of the Vilar Performing Art Center Guild. The evening featured culinary tastings prepared by notable local chefs from the area. There were familiar faces mingling about, community members greeting old friends and making new friends.

Alexia Jurschak is committed to the mission of the Vilar Guild.

"The Vilar Guild raises awareness in the Vail Valley community for the Vilar Center and also reaches out to the children within the community to show them the importance of the performing arts and to give them opportunities to come into the Vilar Center, not only to watch the performances, but also to be part of the performances," Jurschak said.

Annah Scully, director of Vail Performing Arts Academy, a children's theater program, chimed in with a delighted, "Here, here!"

Community Treasure

The VPAC Guild provides a critical link between the Vilar Performing Arts Center and the community. The mission of the VPAC Guild is to reach out to the entire Vail Valley to build awareness, accessibility and audience. It fulfills that mission through community outreach, fundraising, events and performance underwriting.

Recommended Stories For You

Guild members are active in creating special events to cultivate understanding and interest in the arts. Members raise funds to support outreach and underwriting. Community outreach efforts are ongoing and include special opportunities for performing arts students such as master classes or Q&A sessions with an artist, cultivation of future performing artists, theater-goers, and philanthropists through the STARS (Support the Arts Reaching Students) program, providing tickets for students, educators and senior citizens, and providing scholarships in the performing arts.

Membership in the VPAC Guild supports the many efforts within its mission. The membership year runs from October through September. Join or renew your membership today by visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

"I just want to thank everyone in this room because I really believe that you are all here because we all believe in one thing for sure, and that is the treasure that we have in our community with the VPAC," Alexia Jurschak told the crowd. "It is the most marvelous facility and we are blessed to have it. Our forefathers that thought of it … we really have a great debt of gratitude to them … and I want to thank you for all for your ongoing support. I also want to thank Duncan Horner, our Executive Director, as he is doing a fantastic job."

The chairperson of Feast for the Arts, Pam Elsner, thanked all of the volunteers and, of course, a sincere thanks went out to all of the talented chefs.

Betty Ann Woodland is a longtime local who covers social events including fundraisers for nonprofits, local happenings and soirees of all kinds. She can be reached at bettyannw6@gmail.com.