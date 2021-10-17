Beaver Creek cookie competition returns

The Beaver Creek World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition will return in 2021 for Beaver Creek’s Opening Day on Nov. 24.

Vail Daily archive

Ladies and gentlemen, start your ovens. The Beaver Creek World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition is back after two years and the prize money is worth getting out all the ingredients and perfecting your recipe. to submit entries Oct. 18-21.

Here’s how it works: you make the chocolate chip cookie that you think will win the most votes during competition day, which is on Beaver Creek’s Opening Day, Nov. 24. Submit one dozen cookies either in person or via mail to the Beaver Creek Resort Company’s office in Beaver Creek Village and wait to see if you are picked as one of the five finalists that will make cookies for the masses on Opening Day.

Anne Sullivan, left, hands out Catherine Canaday's Chocolate Chip Mogul cookies during a past Beaver Creek Chocolate Chip Cookie competition.

Kristin Anderson/Vail Daily archive

“Cookie Time began in 1985 and the Beaver Creek Cookie Time chefs serve over 500,000 chocolate chips annually,” said Sarah Innerarity, marketing and communications manager for Beaver Creek Resort Company. The first Cookie Competition was in 2004.

Throughout the years, cookie chefs have used milk chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, chocolate chunks instead of chips, sea salt, cinnamon, orange flavoring, pudding – all sorts of ingredients – to grab the judges’ attention.

The Ronsicks hand out their hot cocoa chocolate chip cookies during a World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition in Beaver Creek.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The taste team that is picking the top five finalists are looking for the following criteria:

Taste – 50%

Appearance – 20%

Texture – 20%

Creativity in cookie name or packaging – 10%

The tasting will happen between 9 a.m. on Oct. 18 and 5 p.m. on Oct. 21. Throughout that time, do the cookie tasters get taste bud fatigue?

“Since each recipe is unique, it’s fun to try so many variations on a chocolate chip cookie,” Innerarity said.

The five finalists need to be able to be present on Beaver Creek’s Opening Day and must make 1,000 cookies each for the event.

The prize money is a pretty nice payout for a few hours in the kitchen:

First place – $2,000

Second place – $1,000

Third place – $500

Fourth place – $250

Fifth place – $100

If you win, your cookie recipe will be named the “World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe of Beaver Creek” for the 2021-2022 season.

After not hosting this long-standing tradition last year, the resort is happy to bring it back this year.

Avery Davis prepares more Arrabellicious Chocolate Chipper cookies during the annual World's Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2019 in Beaver Creek.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

“Our team is thrilled to bring this tradition back to Beaver Creek after not hosting the event in 2020. Family and friends can ski and ride together that morning to kick off the ski season, enjoy cookies and vote for their favorite recipe that afternoon, and continue their holiday weekend at the Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday evening.”

The daily cookie giveaways didn’t happen last year, either, but Innerarity said they are bringing that back, too.

“Cookie Time is returning at 3:00 p.m. beginning on Opening Day and continuing throughout the ski season,” Innerarity said.

For a full set of rules and more information, go to beavercreek.com’s event calendar to sign up.