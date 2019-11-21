Beaver Creek opens early

Beaver Creek Resort announced early Tuesday morning that they would open four days ahead of schedule. Get your skis and boards and head up for Opening Day on Saturday. This is the second year in a row that Beaver Creek Resort will open early for the season, thanks to the dedication and hard work of its snowmaking and mountain operations teams.

Skiers and snowboarders can enjoy shushing down the hill with more than 70 acres of beginner and intermediate terrain accessible via Centennial Express Lift (No. 6) and Haymeadow Express Gondola (No. 1). The resort will offer beginner terrain on Haymeadow and intermediate terrain on Gold Dust. Opening day festivities will include a special Cookie Time in the morning, so get there early before the cookies are gone.

What about the annual Beaver Creek Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition that typically happens on Opening Day? It will be held on the resort’s original Opening Day, Nov. 27. At 2 p.m., guests are invited to taste and vote for which cookie they like best. Five finalists will bake 1,000 cookies each in hopes of earning the winning vote. After all the votes have been counted, the winner will be announced at 3 p.m.

But back to Opening Day this Saturday, if cookies don’t fill you up Spruce Saddle and the Ice Cream Parlour will be open as well. Beaver Creek’s Ski and Snowboard School is open for lessons also.

Paid parking starts on Opening Day in the parking structures in the village and in the Bear and Elk Lots in Avon. Parking is $10 per day in the lots and is complimentary after 1 p.m. From the parking lots you can hop on the free shuttle to Beaver Creek Village. Rates for covered parking at the parking garages in Beaver Creek Village can be found as you drive into the parking garages or at http://www.beavercreekvillageexperience.com/parking.

For more information about Beaver Creek’s Opening Day, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.

Revely Vail

New this year is Revely Vail, a weeklong event that kicks off the ski season and winter during Thanksgiving week.

Many schools across the nation have the entire week of Thanksgiving off and families are flocking to the Vail Valley for the holiday. Revely Vail will offer family-friendly activities throughout Vail.

Welcome to the Brilliance of Winter with these events this weekend:

Saturday

Revely Vail Cooking Class Series – 12 – 2 p.m.

Create ceviche with executive chef Rosa Provoste of Harvest Restaurant & Bar in Edwards

Grand View Community Room – top level of Lionshead Parking Structure

Ice Skating Celebration – Solaris 3:30 – 4 p.m.

Enjoy skating exhibitions from the Vail Ice Skating Club at the Solaris outdoor skating rink.

Sunday

Revely Vail Cooking Class Series – 12 – 2 p.m.

Create gnocchi and pumpkin soup with executive chef Rosa Provoste of Harvest Restaurant & Bar in Edwards

Grand View Community Room – top level of Lionshead Parking Structure

Revely Vail Cooking Class Series – 5 – 7 p.m.

Create buffalo chili with executive chef David Sanchez of Grill on the Gore at the Vail Clubhouse

Vail Golf Club

Vail Astronomy Nights – 6 – 8 p.m.

A professional astronomer will lead guests through a fun exploration of the night sky using museum-grade, state-of-the-art telescopes for observing the universe.

Betty Ford Alpine Gardens

The activities will continue through next Saturday, so look for the Explosion of Lights walk, which includes Gluwhein and beer, a gingerbread contest, tree lighting, music in Vail and the Kris Kringle Market. Learn more at http://www.reneventproductions.com.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Holiday Event

Winter is being celebrated all over the High Country and Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is getting into the spirit of things this Saturday by lighting up the Alpine Coaster and most of the mountainside for that matter – over 750,000 holiday lights will illuminate the adventure park, which stands high above the city of Glenwood Springs at 7,100 feet above sea level.

Now in its fifth season, Winter on the Mountain at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park brings families up the gondola to festivities that include trips to the caves, (which remain at a comfortable temperature of 54 degrees year-round) s’mores by the fire pit, visits with Santa, and a giant musical tree.

The musical Christmas tree plays holiday tunes to a synchronized light show. The tree itself has 80,000 lights. Renewable energy will power the three-quarters of a million holiday lights after Glenwood Springs became the seventh city in the U.S. to rely entirely on renewable energy earlier this year.

The adventure park is known for popular attractions such as the haunted mine drop, which plunges riders 110 feet inside Iron Mountain and the alpine coaster that takes riders down 3,400 feet of track. The park’s 4D motion theater and laser tag will also be available this winter. The Friday Afternoon Club features live music and food and drink specials from 5-8:30 p.m. in the adventure park’s Lookout Grille.

If you can’t make it this weekend, you have plenty of time to check it out. Winter on the Mountain at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park runs from now until Feb. 29, 2020. For more information, visit http://www.glenwoodcaverns.com.

Disco Ice Skate Nights

What happens when “Saturday Night Fever” collides with ice skating? Disco Ice Skate Nights at the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink, of course!

This is a family-friendly event for all ages and feel free to dress the part by donning 70s disco-era-inspired clothing, wigs, sunglasses and flashy jewelry. The DJ will spin funky tunes from the past as ice skaters groove around the ice rink under the disco and laser lights from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

This is a drop-in event with no advance registration required. The price is $5 for kids and $10 for adults. For more information, go to http://www.mountainrec.org.

“Frozen II” storytime and movie

No need to “Let It Go,” because “Frozen II” is hitting the big screen to continue the story of Elsa and Anna with the sequel to the original animated Disney movie. To celebrate the return of Elsa the Snow Queen and her sister Anna who embark on an adventure far away from the kingdom of Arendelle, the Bookworm is hosting a storytime on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.

“We’re so excited to have partnered up with the Riverwalk Theater for the release of “Frozen II” and have scheduled our storytime early enough so fans can get to the Riverwalk Theater for the 12:50 p.m. matinee,” said Makena Burner, events manager for the Bookworm of Edwards.

All storytime attendees will receive a coupon for popcorn at the Riverwalk Theater. There will also be a costume contest with the winner receiving a prize from the Bookworm and a ticket to the matinee at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday at the Riverwalk Theater. It will be just like Halloween, but everyone will be dressed as characters from the movie like Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven.

This event is for kids and kids at heart and is free and open to the public. Visit the Bookworm of Edwards’ website to find out more details at http://www.bookwormofedwards.com.