Beaver Creek Resort to welcome celebrity and guest chefs for Winter Culinary Weekend 

Chef, restauranteur and TV personality Andrew Zimmern will be in attendance at this year's event.

Beaver Creek Resort/Courtesy photo

Beaver Creek Resort is honored to welcome award-winning chefs to the resort for Winter Culinary Weekend, Feb. 2 – 5, 2023. Alongside resident chefs with incredible talent, seven chefs will travel to Beaver Creek for this extraordinary weekend of elevated culinary experiences.

Beaver Creek Resort/Courtesy photo

The guest chefs have numerous James Beard Foundation Awards, Michelin Stars, a Silver Medal at the Bocuse d’Or, and more. Chefs in attendance will be:

· Brian Ackerman, executive chef and owner, Splendido at the Chateau

· Thomas Allan, executive chef, The Modern

· Tanya Holland, founder and author, “Brown Sugar Kitchen” and “New Soul Cooking”

· Daniel Joly, executive chef and owner, Mirabelle

· Gavin Kaysen, chef and founder, Soigné Hospitality Group

· Santosh Koradi, executive chef, Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

· Brother Luck, chef and restauranteur, Four by Brother Luck

· Marcus Samuelsson, chef and restauranteur, Red Rooster Harlem, Samuelsson Group and more

· Ryan Taylor, executive chef, Hickory & Ash, Kevin Taylor Restaurant Group

· Andrew Zimmern, chef, restauranteur and TV personality

“Having traveled all over the world cooking for food lovers internationally, I look forward to being a part of this culinary weekend at Beaver Creek, ” said chef Marcus Samuelsson.” I can’t wait to share some great food with the guests and spend time getting to know this iconic resort.”

Winter Culinary Weekend benefits Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), an initiative that has been transforming lives by providing underserved teens a pathway to success with culinary, job and life skills across the United States since 1990.

More than a dozen culinary events await food and wine enthusiasts during this signature Beaver Creek event, including a farm-to-table focused reception, snowshoe and tasting excursions, master wine classes and wine-pairing dinners, and more. For a full schedule of events, visit BeaverCreek .com