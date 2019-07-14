Beaver Creek Rodeo wrangles up family fun

Thursdays mean rodeo days as the Beaver Creek Rodeo returns for its 18th season. Complete with bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding, families can enjoy this western tradition and get a taste of true rodeo fun.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo action begins at 6 p.m. Get there early to enjoy complimentary kids activities like face painting, pony rides, a bounce house, a mechanical bull and archery.

There are plenty of food vendors on hand so you can feed the family before or during the rodeo as well.

The enthusiastic announcer and rodeo clown will keep you entertained as well as explain each event and this is not just a spectator sport, the audience can participate as well. Mutton Bustin’ is open to kids under 50 pounds and under 50 inches in height. It’s capped at 15 kids and the one who holds onto the sheep the longest wins.

The Calf Scramble is open to 100 kids aged 5-12. The kids chase the calves and try to grab the ribbon tied to the tails. Adults can take part in the Burro Racing. Here, teams of three people ride, push and pull the donkey from one end of the arena to the other end. Did we mention that these donkeys can be stubborn?

Last year, Beaver Creek debuted the Gold Dust Rodeo Festival, the official pre-party of the Rodeo. From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on rodeo days, the Beaver Creek Plaza will host vendors, exhibits, music and family-friendly activities. Here you can meet Bogart, a “friendly” bull, try your hand at calf roping and board a complimentary shuttle bus to the rodeo grounds in Avon.

Once the Beaver Creek Rodeo wraps up, you can return to Beaver Creek Village for an after party. Western-style dancing and crafted cocktails and mocktails will be on hand for the whole family to enjoy. The Walker Williams Band will provide the music this Thursday.For more information, including details on the Gold Spur Club, which provides premium seating, two complimentary drinks and small bites at the rodeo, visit http://www.beavercreek.com/rodeo.