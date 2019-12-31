Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend announces schedule of events from Jan. 23-26

The Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend returns Jan. 23 through Jan. 26 with new and returning events, an amazing lineup of guest chefs, and an intimate performance by St. Paul & the Broken Bones at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

As in years past, Winter Culinary Weekend provides an opportunity for skiing, connecting with Beaver Creek’s world-renowned chefs and meeting visiting guest chefs. This year’s event will feature a variety of new events, including the Art of Seafood & Sushi at Hooked with Guest Chef and James Beard Award winner Tyson Cole of Uchi, a Barolo-Barbaresco Master Class featuring oenologist Davide Pasquero and author Suzanne Hoffmann at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, as well as the return of Synesthesia. During Synesthesia, guests have the opportunity to savor outstanding bites, treats, and libations at the main event showcasing premier chefs from Beaver Creek and guest chefs from throughout the country. The tasting will be followed by an exclusive and intimate concert with St. Paul & the Broken Bones.

Beaver Creek continues to welcome extraordinary culinary talent from across the country to collaborate with resident chefs. Guest chefs this year include four-time James Beard award-winning TV personality and chef Andrew Zimmern, acclaimed restaurateur and television personality, Antonia Lofaso of Dama, Scopa Italian Roots and Black Market Liquor Bar, Uchi Executive Chef Tyson Cole, Josh Niernberg of Bin 707 Foodbar, Tacoparty and Dinnerparty, Giorgio Rapicavoli of Eating House, Grails Restaurant & Bar, and Spanglish Kitchen & Bar, Chef Katsuji Tanabe of Mexikosher and Barrio, and returning for the second consecutive year, Brother Luck of Four by Brother Luck.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Winter Culinary Weekend will benefit the Community Market, formerly known as the Eagle River Valley Food Bank. More information is available at eaglevalleycf.org.

Here is the full schedule of events: it can also be found at Beavercreek.com.

Culinary Kickoff: Colorado Flavors

Thursday, Jan. 23 6-9 p.m.

Winter Culinary Weekend begins with an event that celebrates the flavors and personalities of Colorado. Enjoy a tasting featuring the best that the Centennial State has to offer, with small plates from Alpine & Antlers’ Executive Chef Sammy Shipman and guest chefs Josh Niernberg, Brother Luck, and Katsuji Tanabe, as well as beer from Vail Brewing Company, cider from Haykin Cider, and cocktails from Laws Whiskey House and Fever Tree.

Price: $65 per person

Event Location: Alpine & Antlers

Guided Snowshoe Excursion & Gourmet Luncheon with guest chef Giorgio Rapicavoli

Friday, Jan. 24

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The morning will feature a guided snowshoe tour of the secluded Beaver Creek Nordic Sports Center and McCoy Park, home to over 30 kilometers of beautiful trails. After snowshoeing, relax at SaddleRidge, a unique slope-side restaurant which houses one of the largest private collections of Western artifacts in the U.S., and enjoy lunch prepared by SaddleRidge Executive Chef Adam Roth and guest chef Giorgio Rapicavoli as well as Tribute to Grace wines paired with each course.

Price: $150 per person (Please note: all snowshoe equipment and foot passenger lift access provided with event ticket.)

Event Location: Beaver Creek Mountain and SaddleRidge

Village Après: Authentically Alpine

Friday, Jan. 24

3-6 p.m.

Enjoy live music while tasting a variety of food and drink in the heart of Beaver Creek Village.

Price: Free to attend

Event Location: Beaver Creek Village

NEW Art of Seafood & Sushi Dinner with guest chef Tyson Cole

Friday, Jan. 24

6-10 p.m.

New to the Winter Culinary Weekend calendar this year, the Art of Seafood & Sushi features an exciting menu presented by Hooked owner and Executive Chef Riley Romanin and guest chef Tyson Cole of the award-winning contemporary Japanese restaurant Uchi in the newly remodeled space at Hooked that features recycled wooden tables harvested from the forests around Beaver Creek. Enjoy paired wine from Reeve Wines and sake to complement this culinary experience.

Price: $200 per person

Event Location: Hooked

NEW Culinary Collaboration Dinner at Splendido with guest chefs Brother Luck and Katsuji Tanabe

Friday, Jan. 24

6-10 p.m.

New to Winter Culinary Weekend, the Culinary Collaboration Dinner at Splendido offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a dinner prepared by Splendido Executive Chef and owner Brian Ackerman as well as guest chefs Brother Luck and Katsuji Tanabe in the exquisite surroundings of the Chateau. Thoughtfully paired wines from Paul Hobbs will accompany each course of this memorable experience.

Price: $200 per person

Event Location: Splendido at the Chateau

Epicurean Escape: Wine-Paired Dinner at Allie’s Cabin with guest chef Antonia Lofaso

Friday, Jan. 24

6:30-10 p.m.

Beaver Creek’s exclusive and luxurious on-mountain log cabin is open for a rare culinary treat. The evening begins with a sleigh ride from the base of Beaver Creek Mountain to the cozy confines of Allie’s Cabin. Guests will be greeted at the cabin with cozy slippers and a warm drink. Guest chef Antonia Lofaso will join Allie’s Cabin Executive Chef Kirk Weems for an inspired dinner paired with hand-selected wines from Pra Winery. Cap off the night with a sleigh ride back to Beaver Creek Village.

Price: $175 per person

Event Location: Allie’s Cabin

Shaken & Stirred

Friday, Jan. 24

8-10:30 p.m.

Sip on hand-crafted cocktails from Death and Company, Diageo, and Laws Whiskey House, and nibble on inspired hors d’oeuvres at the Met Kitchen alongside a live band. This lively cocktail party will be the talk of the town.

Price: $60 per person, limited to guests 21 and over

Event Location: The Met Kitchen

Ski.Eat.Ski with guest chef Josh Niernberg

Saturday, Jan. 25

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Join Beaver Creek’s renowned ski and snowboard instructors for a morning of exploring intermediate and advanced trails on the mountain, and pick up some new technique tips along the way. Following an exhilarating morning in the snow, warm up and relax at Zach’s Cabin, perched on the mountain above Bachelor Gulch. Savor a gourmet lunch, designed by both Zach’s Cabin Executive Chef David Gutowski and guest chef Josh Niernberg, paired with unique wines from Presqu’ile to complete this elevated on-mountain experience.

Price: $150 per person (Please note: this event is limited to intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders only. The price does NOT include a lift ticket or ski equipment.)

Lunch Location: Zach’s Cabin on Beaver Creek Mountain

Celebrity Chef Cooking Demonstration & Gourmet Luncheon with Andrew Zimmern

Saturday, Jan. 25

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

At this exclusive cooking class, watch as Andrew Zimmern works culinary magic at Splendido at the Chateau’s spectacular kitchen. This event culminates with a lively lunch where guests will feast on the top-notch dishes featured in the cooking demonstration paired with exquisite wines from Dumol.

Price: $150 per person

Event Location: Splendido at the Chateau

NEW Barolo & Barbaresco: Piemonte’s Vinous Royalty

Saturday, Jan. 25

2-4 p.m.

Join Piemonte native and oenologist Davide Pasquero and author Suzanne Hoffman in a Barolo and Barbaresco master class. Davide will give an in-depth presentation of wines from each of these world-famous Italian denominations while Suzanne tells intriguing stories about each family behind the labels.

Price: $75 per person

Location: Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, Crooked Hearth Room

Village Après: Colorado Comfort Food

Saturday, Jan. 25

3-6 p.m.

Enjoy live music while tasting a variety of food and drink in the heart of Beaver Creek Village.

Price: Free to attend

Event Location: Beaver Creek Village

Synesthesia: Culinary Showcase and Concert with St. Paul & the Broken Bones, hosted by Andrew Zimmern

Saturday, Jan. 25

Tasting 6-8:15 p.m.

Concert 8:30-10 p.m.

Synesthesia is named for a phenomenon involving the overlap of two senses such as taste and sound. Guests will have the opportunity to savor outstanding bites and treats from premier Chefs from Beaver Creek as well as guest chefs Andrew Zimmern, Antonia Lofaso, Tyson Cole, and Giorgio Rapicavoli. Guests can also enjoy tastings from Reeve, Tribute to Grace, Paul Hobbs, LUX Brands, Pra Winery, Dumol, Presqu’ile, Fever Tree, Laws Whiskey House and Diageo. The tasting will be followed by an exclusive and intimate concert from St. Paul & the Broken Bones.

Price: $175 per person (includes both the tasting and concert)

Event Location: Vilar Performing Arts Center

Sunday Brunch

Sunday, Jan. 26

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cap off your weekend with a Sunday Brunch at CBAR in the Beaver Creek Chophouse, located at the base of Beaver Creek Mountain. Enjoy a brunch buffet complete with Bloody Mary bar, mimosas and tunes from DJ Nevada.

Price: $75 per person

Event Location: CBAR in Beaver Creek Village, at base of Beaver Creek Mountain

Sunset Snowshoe & Sunday Supper

Sunday, Jan. 26

2:30-8 p.m.

The afternoon begins with a guided snowshoe tour of McCoy Park, culminating at Trappers Cabin, an on-mountain cabin nestled among aspen and pine trees at 9,500 feet with magnificent sunset views. Slippers and warm drinks greet guests after the snowshoe excursion, followed by an intimate wine-paired supper featuring wines from Dumol to conclude a memorable weekend.

Price: $200 per person (All snowshoe equipment provided with ticket)

Event Location: Beaver Creek Mountain and Trappers Cabin

For tickets and complete details on the full lineup of events, visit http://www.beavercreek.com/culinary.