Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend returns in January

A native Californian, Jonathan Waxman is chef and owner of Barbuto in Manhattan’s West Village and Jams in 1 Hotel Central Park — described by the New York Times as “a culinary comet.” He was named the 2016 James Beard Award winner for Best Chef, New York City. Waxman was a judge on Bravo’s “Recipe for Deception” and has appeared on two seasons of “Top Chef Masters.” He is the author of the cookbooks “A Great American Cook” and “Italian, My Way.”

Diego Isunza, of Mexico City, has been involved in cooking since the age of 12, serving clients including Kylie Minogue, Michael Buble, Ziggy Marley and the Mexican Embassy in Peru. His career has taken place in some of the best kitchens in Mexico, such as Nicos Restaurant (no. 37 Latin America´s 50 Best), Pujol (no. 25 World´s 50 Best), Morimoto and Azul Restaurantes.

Jennifer Jasinski became the first Denver chef to win The James Beard Foundation Best Chef Southwest award. In 2004, Jasinski opened Rioja, a restaurant in Denver’s Larimer Square with a contemporary design and Mediterranean menu influenced by local and seasonal Rocky Mountain ingredients. Jasinski has been named Chef of the Year, Best New Chef, Rising Star and more in Restaurant Hospitality, Nation’s Restaurant News, The Denver Post, eater.com and 5280 Magazine and appeared on Top Chef Masters. Jasinski also co-owns Bistro Vendôme and Euclid Hall Bar and Kitchen, Stoic & Genuine, and Ultreia in Denver.

Alex Guarnaschelli is the executive chef at Butter Restaurant in midtown Manhattan, creating her own eclectic American and green market-inspired menu. In 2015, Guarnaschelli opened Driftwood Room at Nautilus South Beach in Miami. Guarnaschelli is a recurring judge on several Food Network prime-time series such as “Chopped,” “Cooks vs. Cons” and “Bakers vs. Fakers.”

James Beard Award winner for Best Chef: New York City 2017, Marco Canora is the acclaimed chef behind the East Village’s beloved Hearth and Zadie’s Oyster Room. He is also the brains behind NYC’s first bone broth window, Brodo, which has since expanded to a West Village brick-and-mortar location, a partnership with NYU Langone Medical Center and nationwide delivery. Marco’s first cookbook, “Salt To Taste,” was released in 2009. More recently, he published “A Good Food Day,” centered around healthy and wholesome eating, and “Brodo: A Bone Broth Cookbook.”

The Beaver Creek Winter Culinary Weekend is four days of epicurean experiences — from intimate, luxurious culinary explorations to dynamic, high-alpine outdoor adventures paired with food.

The event returns to Beaver Creek Jan. 18-21. Tickets to events are available at http://www.beavercreek.com/culinary.

In addition to world-renowned Beaver Creek host chefs, five guest chefs will be in attendance for the Winter Culinary Weekend — including Jennifer Jasinski, of Denver, who was a Colorado favorite in "Top Chef Masters."

Mexico Meets the Mountains

Thursday, Jan 18 — 7-10 p.m.

Enjoy a tequila-paired dinner with dishes from chef Diego Insunza Kahlo, of Mexico City, paired with hand-selected tequila from Herradura.

Price: $70 per person

Event Location: The Metropolitan

Beaver Creek First Tracks & Gourmet Breakfast

Friday, Jan. 19 — 7:30-10 a.m.

Do you dream of being one of the first skiers on the mountain, enjoying perfectly groomed runs at sunrise? Beaver Creek First Tracks gives guests the opportunity to enjoy unmatched access, boarding the Centennial Express Lift an hour before the mountain opens to the public. After skiing beautifully groomed runs, enjoy a breakfast on-mountain at the exclusive Allie's Cabin, prepared by executive chef Kirk Weems, including Moet Mimosas and Belvedere Bloody Maries.

Price: $150 per person (Price does not include a lift ticket or ski equipment)

Event Location: Centennial Express Lift and Allie's Cabin

Guided Snowshoe Excursion & Lunch with Guest Chef Marco Canora

Friday, Jan. 19 — 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Your morning will feature a guided snowshoe tour in one of Beaver Creek's most stunning, pristine settings — the secluded Beaver Creek Nordic Sports Center and McCoy Park, home to over 30 kilometers of beautiful trails. After snowshoeing through the stunning surroundings, relax at Grouse Mountain Grill and enjoy lunch prepared by executive chef David Gutowski joined by guest chef and James Beard Award winner Marco Canora as well as wines paired with each course from Peay Winery.

Guest Winemaker: Nick Peay, of Peay Vineyards, will showcase chardonnay, pinot noir, and syrah from his 51-acre hamlet at the edge the Sonoma Coast region in California. Peay is the steward of his estate and is involved in all steps from vine to glass.

Price: $150 per person (All snowshoe equipment and foot passenger lift access provided with event ticket)

Event Location: Beaver Creek Mountain and Grouse Mountain Grill

Apres Village: Burgers & Beers

Friday, Jan. 19 — 3-6 p.m.

Enjoy live music from Brendan McKinney and a variety of delicious burgers and beers available for purchase throughout Beaver Creek Village. Colorado breweries including Vail Brewing Co., Bonfire Brewing and Crooked Stave Artisans will provide complimentary beer tastings while supplies last.

Price: Complimentary access with menu items available for purchase

Event Location: Beaver Creek Village

Wine Dinner with Guest Chef Jonathan Waxman

Friday, Jan. 19 — 6:30-10 p.m.

In the elegant surroundings of the Chateau, join Splendido's executive chef Brian Ackerman and guest chef and James Beard Award winner Jonathan Waxman for a luxurious multi-course dinner with wine pairings from Hunneus Wines and Quintessa.

Guest Winemaker: Rebekah Wineburg. of Quintessa winery and estate, will give insight to multiple vintages of Quintessa's cabernet-based blends. She crafts these wines from grapes grown bio-dynamically in the heart of Napa Valley's Rutherford region. Wines from the sister winery Flowers will also be paired.

Price: $200 per person

Event Location: Splendido at the Chateau

Mules & Manhattans

Friday, Jan. 19 — 8-11 p.m.

Tell the doorman the password for entry to the Speakeasy. Sip on hand-crafted cocktails from Woodford Reserve, nibble on inspired hors d'oeuvres and kick up your heels to a live swing band.

Price: $60 per person

Event Location: 8100 private dining room at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

Ski.Eat.Ski with Guest Chef Jennifer Jasinski

Saturday, Jan. 20 — 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join Beaver Creek's ski and snowboard instructors for a morning of exploring intermediate and advanced trails on the mountain, and pick up some new technique tips along the way. After challenging yourself in the snow, warm up and relax at Zach's Cabin, perched on the mountain above Bachelor Gulch. Savor a gourmet lunch prepared by Denver-based guest chef and James Beard Award winner Jennifer Jasinski and executive chef Ron Jackson paired with unique wines from Scar of the Sea Winery to complete this elevated on-mountain experience.

Guest Winemaker/Cidermaker: Mikey Giugni, from Scar of the Sea, a small wine and cider project of less than 3,000 annual cases and only two employees. Giugni and his partner emphasize heirloom plantings of pinot noir, chardonnay and produce ciders from early-century apple orchards along California's Central Coast.

Price: $150 per person (This event is limited to intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders only. The price does not include a lift ticket or ski equipment)

Lunch Location: Zach's Cabin on Beaver Creek Mountain

Cooking Demonstration & Gourmet Lunch with Guest Chef Alex Guarnaschelli

Saturday, Jan. 20 — 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

At this exclusive cooking class, watch as guest chef and Food Network's Alex Guarnaschelli works culinary magic at Splendido at the Chateau's spectacular demonstration kitchen. This unique event culminates with a lively lunch where guests will feast on dishes paired with wines curated by Wilson Daniels importer.

Guest Sommelier and Certified Wine Educator: William Davis has an extensive experience in hospitality and the wine education. Davis will carefully pair and explain wines from Wilson Daniels highly selective portfolio.

Price: $150 per person

Event Location: Splendido at the Chateau

Apres Village: Pizza & Prosecco

Saturday, Jan. 20 — 3-6 p.m.

Dine on pizza and sip prosecco and prosecco cocktails available for purchase throughout the village as you listen to live music from the Tony Gulizia Trio and enjoy Beaver Creek's best shopping. There will be complimentary tastings of Bisol Prosecco while supplies last.

Price: Complimentary access with menu items available for purchase

Event Location: Beaver Creek Village

My Perfect Pizza Kids' Cooking Class

Saturday, Jan. 20 — 4-5 p.m.

Kids can learn to toss pizza dough, knead it into the perfect shape and customize it with their choice of toppings. After the chefs at Blue Moose bake the pizzas, kids can return to enjoy it with their parents to enjoy their culinary creations.

Price: $20 per child (children ages 4 and older)

Event Location: Blue Moose Pizza

Grand Tasting

Saturday, Jan. 20 — 7-10 p.m.

Savor outstanding bites, treats and libations at the Grand Tasting, the event that showcases premiere chefs from Beaver Creek and guest chefs from throughout the country, including Marco Canora, Alex Guarnaschelli, Jennifer Jasinski, and Jonathan Waxman. Hand selected wines, spirits and beers are paired with dishes from more than 20 chefs and restaurants. All of the top talent from each event of Winter Culinary Weekend will be under one roof.

Price: $175 per person

Event Location: Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa — Ford Hall

Sunset Snowshoe & Sunday Supper

Sunday, Jan. 21 — 3:30-9 p.m.

Beaver Creek's exclusive and luxurious on-mountain log cabin is open for a rare culinary treat. Enjoy gorgeous sunset views on a guided snowshoe excursion from Beaver Creek Village to Allie's Cabin. You'll be greeted by cozy slippers and a warm drink. Savor hand-selected wines from Schweiger Vineyards with a gourmet dinner prepared by executive chef Kirk Weems. Cap off your night with a sleigh ride back to Beaver Creek Village to conclude a memorable weekend.

Price: $200 per person

Event Location: Beaver Creek Mountain and Allie's Cabin