Beaver Creek’s closing weekend, gear swap, art walk and creative fashion for a cause: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 4/9/21

Project Funway

The 10th annual Project Funway will be virtual this year and features local amateur fashion designers creating outfits with anything but fabric.

Ken Moehn, Special to the Daily

It’s almost time for Project Funway, an unconventional fashion runway design competition featuring talented amateur designers. Last year, the event in February before the pandemic was able to gather over 800 people and raise $220,000 for the Education Foundation of Eagle County.

A large gathering is not possible this year due to the pandemic, of course, but the creative minds that have taken this event from the humble beginnings of the EagleVail Pavilion a decade ago to the grand stage and bright lights of the Dobson Ice Arena in Vail last year were able to come up with a plan.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary, 10 veteran designers from local “Design Houses” were asked to compete and create 10 runway designs in 10 weeks. Their hard work will be showcased in videos of them working on their projects and a live stream competition will be shown on Saturday night starting at 7 p.m.

The local design houses were given “mystery materials” that they had to incorporate into their creations. Some of the materials include bubble wrap, silverware, Legos, place mats and HVAC filters. With materials like that to work with, who knows what the final projects will look like.

Register to watch the event at projectfunway.org . A credit card is required to complete registration but will not be charged unless you choose to make a donation or vote. You can vote as many times as you want with a minimum donation of $10 for each vote or enter your own custom amount.

The Education Foundation of Eagle County is dedicated to kindergarten through 12th-grade education specifically focusing on equitable access to in-school enrichment and mental health services and efforts to recognize and retain top teacher talent. To register for the event, learn about the design houses participating and the mission of the Education Foundation of Eagle County, visit efec.org .

Second Friday ARTwalk

Head to Eagle for the Second Friday ARTwalk and support over 15 local artists at ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery and featured artist Christine Sena at the Vail Valley Art Guild’s event.

Special to the Daily

It’s the second Friday of the month, and that means it’s time to get out and view some great art and support Eagle businesses at the Second Friday ARTwalk. This month’s event is dubbed “Spring Fling.”

From 5 to 8 p.m., come see and support over 15 local artists at ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery located at 120 Broadway. In addition to the artists’ work, DJ Pippin will be spinning tunes and there will be a book signing with writer Laura Lieff, author of “Wookie is His Real Name.” Attendees will be able to participate in an Amazeballs promo to win Eagle Bucks, prizes and discounts from local businesses by making a donation supporting EagleARTS.

For more information, visit eaglearts.org or search for the “Spring Fling – April ARTwalk ” event on Facebook.

Vail Valley Art Guild will host a gallery show and artist reception from 4 to 8 p.m. with local artist Christine Sena. Sena, who takes classes at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, will show her paintings for a project she is working on for her hometown of Medford, Massachusetts. The Vail Valley Art Guild’s gallery is located at 108 W. 2nd Street in Eagle. For more information, visit vailvalleyartguild.com .

Many of the Broadway businesses will be open later than usual for the event while still being under COVID-19 capacity protocols. Check out the wine, accessories and gifts at the recently remodeled Katch of the Day, enjoy buy-one-get-one saki specials at Owashi, check out the sale at Everyday Outfitters and Chics Couture just welcomed spring collections to their store. Here’s a list of participating businesses:

Katch of the Day

Bonfire Brewery

Owashi Sushi Kitchen

Alpaca LLC Yarn Shop

Brush Creek Ortho-Bionomy

Brush Creek Saloon

Chics Couture

Everyday Outfitters

Alpine Quest Sports Swap

Head to the gear swap at Alpine Quest Sports this weekend to find deals on boats, rafts, SUPs and alpine touring, telemark and backcountry ski gear and clothing. (Sean Glackin / Special to the Daily)



Alpine Quest Sports is having its annual swap this weekend. Gear swaps have always been popular in the valley not only because everyone loves a deal, but we have some pretty fabulous garages and closets full of equipment that is still usable. This weekend’s swap features new and used kayaks, SUPs, rafts and duckies. Alpine Quest Sports is also putting winter clearance pricing on alpine touring, telemark and backcountry ski gear and clothing.

The swap runs today through Sunday at 6 p.m. the deadline for dropping off equipment has already passed. All gear has been sanitized and will be sitting in the sun during the swap days. Social distancing policies will be in place to limit the amount of people in the store at a time.

Let’s face it, getting into a new sport can be expensive. Now is the time to check out the deals if you are looking to try a new summer sport or if you want to plan ahead for the winter season. So much of the gear people were trying to get in the past year was hard to come by due to the pandemic. Stock up this weekend so you’re not left out. For more information, contact Alpine Quest Sports at 970-926-3867 or check out the swap information on its Facebook page .

Avon tennis and pickle ball courts open

Warm weather has opened up the tennis and pickle ball courts in Avon. (Ben Hershey for Unsplash)



With temperatures climbing into the 50s this weekend, you may want to swap the skis out for the racket and play a little tennis or pickle ball. As a result of the unseasonably warm weather, the Town of Avon recently announced the early opening of the pickle ball and tennis courts in Harry A. Nottingham Park.

The courts have been washed and the nets are hung and tightened, but do remember that it is springtime in the Rockies, which means that we can still get snow showers and storms. If that happens, there may be future closures during windows of poor weather. But as soon as the sun shines and dries the courts out, the town of Avon will reopen the courts as soon as conditions permit. For questions, contact the town of Avon at 970-748-4000 or info@avon.org .

Beaver Creek Closing Weekend

Beaver Creek main mountain is open until Sunday, April 11. (Tricia Swenson / tswenson@vaildaily.com)



Beaver Creek will close for the season after Sunday. Vail Resorts extended the season at both Vail and Beaver Creek in early March after more snow had fallen. Vail closes for the season on April 18.

Beaver Creek traditionally closes the western slopes first. Last Sunday was the last day for the follwoing lifts:

Arrow Bahn Express (No. 17)

Bachelor Gulch Express (No. 16)

Westin Gondola (No. 7)

Lower Beaver Creek Mountain Express (No. 15)

Upper Beaver Creek Mountain Express (No. 18)

Elkhorn lift (No. 14)

Strawberry Park Express (No. 12)

Larkspur Express (No. 11).

The eastern portion of Beaver Creek is still open with terrain being serviced by the following lifts:

Grouse Mountain Express (No. 10)

Birds of Prey Express (No. 9)

Centennial Express (No. 6)

Cinch Express (No. 8)

Red Buffalo Express (No. 5)

Rose Bowl Express (No. 4)

Haymeadow Express Gondola (No. 1)

Highlands Lift (No. 2)

Keep in mind that later in the season, spring conditions may exist. Watch for marked obstacles and stay out of closed terrain. A good coat of spring wax is beneficial to your ski or snowboard experience and if the snow gets a little heavy for you or the youngsters, downloading the Centennial Express (No. 6) is a good way to end the day. For more information go to beavercreek.com .