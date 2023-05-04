Bert Kreischer, aka ‘The Machine,’ brings his shirtless comedy to Vail on Oct. 5

Bert Kreisher is known to deliver his jokes while shirtless.

Bert Kreischer, the hilarious, often-shirtless stand-up comedian performing to sold-out crowds and millions of viewers online, is bringing the laughs to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Thursday, Oct. 5. Continuing a tradition of world-class comedy at The Amp, Kreischer – aka “The Machine” – brings real-life stories to Vail, including his run-in with the Russian mob that landed him his notorious nickname (and most popular bit).

In 1997, Rolling Stone named Kreischer (in a six-page story) “the top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country” while he was attending Florida State University – where he got his money’s worth with six-and-a-half years of college. And shortly after, his career in comedy took off.

Friends of Joe Rogan, Tom Segura, Theo Von and other powerhouses in entertainment, Kreischer’s content is splattered across the internet, television and social media. With 2.4 million followers on Instagram, Kreischer’s stand-up shows are in high demand.

His “Machine” story inevitably comes up at every show – and if it doesn’t, be sure to demand it. The full story in all its glory is so hysterical that it’s being turned into a Sony Pictures movie, coming to theaters May 25. Long story short, Kreischer tells the story about how he traveled to Russia as a student and got linked up with the mob, and in a language-barrier panic his first words to them was “I am The Machine.”

In past seasons, The Amp has welcomed comedic stars including Sebastian Maniscalco and Nate Bargatze. Bert Kreischer continues a tradition of laugh-out-loud comedy in Vail on Oct. 5.

