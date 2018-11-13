Best of Vail — Adventure Outfitter: Vail Valley Anglers

1. Vail Valley Anglers

2. Ptarmigan Sports

3. Nova Guides

Vail Valley Anglers, located in the Riverwalk at Edwards, has been a mainstay for fishing enthusiasts for years, offering impeccable service, a variety of unique trips and a full array of equipment. Their expert, long-tenured guides take fly-fishing enthusiasts and first-timers alike on a number of year-round trips, including wade and float trips and even specialty outings such as bike-and-fish trips and night fishing.

Sale manager and guide Brett Elkman believes the key to the outfitter's success is its attentive staff and excellent service.

"I really think our customer service is second to none. We treat everyone who comes in with the same respect. All of our guides hold each other accountable to a very high standard," he said.

Vail Valley Anglers also has the best bunch of shop dogs around. They're always ready to greet a customer with a wagging tail or lend a paw on the river.

"We have some people who come in just to see the dogs," Elkman said.