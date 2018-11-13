Best Of Vail — Art Gallery: Alpine Arts Center
November 13, 2018
1. Alpine Arts Center
2. Horton Fine Art
3. J. Cotter Gallery
"It is quite an honor for Alpine Arts Center to be nominated and in the running for Best Art Gallery," said Lauren Merrill, owner and founder. "We are proud of the fact that not only are we a gallery that showcases local artists' work, but we also provide a hands-on experience for aspiring artist of all ages at all stages."
Alpine Arts Center offers programs from toddlers who finger paint to moms who might need a night out with the popular "Cocktails and Canvas" program, where Merrill guides the painting process but each canvas is as unique as the artist.
This art gallery sells custom pieces — knitted hats, cards, woodworking pieces, colorful canvases and jewelry — that make for specials, one-of-a-kind gifts.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Vail, Beaver Creek to open early for 2018-19 season
- Forest Service authorizes Golden Peak plan, Vail Mountain’s first expansion since Blue Sky Basin
- Arson on the mountain: Vail’s 1998 arson fires at Two Elk were country’s worst eco-terrorist attack
- Vail Valley winter air service includes more flights from several cities
- Jonny Moseley, a ski bum touting a ski rum