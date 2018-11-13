Best of Vail — Asian Food: Henry’s Chinese Cafe
November 13, 2018
Best Asian Food: Henry's Chinese Cafe
Located in the heart of the Riverwalk at Edwards, Henry's Chinese Cafe is "the" spot in the Vail Valley for authentic Chinese food. On any given day, locals and weekenders will stop by for a quick bite at lunch or turn the evening into a true dining experience with dinner and Mai Tai cocktails. Regardless of the time of day, it's the sesame chicken that keeps them coming back for more.
Owner Grace Gao is often spotted at the restaurant making sure that customers receive personalized attention throughout their meals. Too spicy? Not enough spice? No problem. Henry's warm and friendly staff will be happy to accommodate any palate. The Chinese cafe also offers a separate gluten-free menu so every customer can experience Gao's comfort food and traditional mixture of Chinese spices.
— Jennifer Geisman
