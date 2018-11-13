Best of Vail — Atmosphere: Almresi Vail

Best Atmosphere: Almresi Vail

Almresi Vail Vail Brewing Co. AND The Rose (tie)

There are physical elements that go into creating atmosphere in a space, but there are also ephemeral touches, too. At Almresi in Vail, the atmosphere appeals to all of a guest's senses: The Austrian and German design, the lilt of Bavarian music, the aroma wafting from the kitchen and something that co-owner Joshua Thoma calls "Grandma's love" all combine to create an unforgettable experience.

Settle into a cozy booth, sidle up to the bar or bring a big group to gather around the large, family-style table — no matter where you choose to sit for lunch or dinner, each area has been carefully created to maximize comfort and encourage a leisurely and enjoyable dining experience.

"Our top priority is guest satisfaction," Thoma said. "And we find that attention to detail is the key to comfort."

So order up a glass of Gluhwein and wrap yourself in the gemutlichkeit (loosely translated as "warmth" and "friendliness") you'll find at Almresi.

— Katie Coakley