Best of Vail — Atmosphere: Almresi Vail
November 13, 2018
Best Atmosphere: Almresi Vail
- Almresi Vail
- Vail Brewing Co. AND The Rose (tie)
There are physical elements that go into creating atmosphere in a space, but there are also ephemeral touches, too. At Almresi in Vail, the atmosphere appeals to all of a guest's senses: The Austrian and German design, the lilt of Bavarian music, the aroma wafting from the kitchen and something that co-owner Joshua Thoma calls "Grandma's love" all combine to create an unforgettable experience.
Settle into a cozy booth, sidle up to the bar or bring a big group to gather around the large, family-style table — no matter where you choose to sit for lunch or dinner, each area has been carefully created to maximize comfort and encourage a leisurely and enjoyable dining experience.
"Our top priority is guest satisfaction," Thoma said. "And we find that attention to detail is the key to comfort."
So order up a glass of Gluhwein and wrap yourself in the gemutlichkeit (loosely translated as "warmth" and "friendliness") you'll find at Almresi.
— Katie Coakley
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Vail, Beaver Creek to open early for 2018-19 season
- Forest Service authorizes Golden Peak plan, Vail Mountain’s first expansion since Blue Sky Basin
- Arson on the mountain: Vail’s 1998 arson fires at Two Elk were country’s worst eco-terrorist attack
- Vail Valley winter air service includes more flights from several cities
- Jonny Moseley, a ski bum touting a ski rum